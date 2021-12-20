 Expert ability: Doug Ramirez wins Beat The Experts grand prize | TheUnion.com
Expert ability: Doug Ramirez wins Beat The Experts grand prize

Doug Ramirez, middle, won The Union’s 2021 Beat The Experts Football Pick ’em grand prize raffle held earlier this month at Beam “Easy Living” Center in Grass Valley. Ramirez took home a 55-inch 4K Ultra High Definition TV, valued at $1,199, provided by Beam “Easy Living” Center. Ramirez beat the experts five times during the 10-week season and had a 2% chance of winning the raffle. The Union Sports Editor Walter Ford, right, and Brian O’Brien, left, were the self-proclaimed experts.

