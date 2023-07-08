Staff Writer
Family, friends and visitors are welcome to experience the history of Nevada County at the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum located at 5 Kidder Court in Nevada City.
Every Saturday and every second Sunday excursions through the mile and a half scenic tracks in Nevada City are available with a suggested donation of $5 per person.
Railbus 35 roundtrip excursions are available every Saturday through the summer and fall between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Railbus riders may depart from the museum and the railbus also stops at the Inn Town Campground and the Northern Queen Inn in Nevada City.
A railbus is exactly what it sounds like. It resembles a big green and cream colored school bus on train tracks that holds about 20 passengers comfortably.
The front is a 1937 Ford school bus put on rails and the back end is made of wood with benches for passengers.
“It has a 1972 Dodge Dart engine in it with a 225 cubic inch slant-6 Chrysler engine, one of the most reliable engines from the 1970s and 80s,” according to Ken Matthias, director of the railbus operations.
The railbus was built in the 1970’s by a business owner named Glenn Bell near Tuolumne, California who had a burger shack, went out of business and later founded Taco Bell.
“I wouldn’t feel too bad for him because Glenn Bell opened 525 franchises for Taco Bell. He became a millionaire,” Matthias said.
This story and others will color a visitor’s experience as you enjoy the volunteer docents, the gift shop and the impressive transportation anomalies such as one of the first automobiles ever built in Nevada County that ran on steam.
It looked more like a buggy that should be pulled by a horse and it still had a footboard to block the dirt that would fly up from when the horse kicked up dirt called “dash.”
“That is where the word dashboard that we use today comes from,” Matthias said.
A map of the narrow gauge rail connects the mines in Nevada City to the depot in Colfax, where the narrow gauge rail would transfer cargo such as gold to the Transcontinental Railroad where it would be transported to the San Francisco mint.
“The concept of building a railroad originated in the 1870s from the Coleman brothers who owned a mine and a sawmill in Grass Valley,” Matthias said. “They hired this guy who had just finished the narrow gauge Monterey to Salinas Railroad named John Flint Kidder.”
Less than 15 months later the narrow gauge railroad was in operation, according to Matthias.
Narrow gauge tracks are only 3 feet, 6 inches wide, while standard gauge tracks are 4 feet 8 and a half inches wide.
The narrow gauge railways were cheaper to build and could negotiate sharper curves.
The Coleman brothers later sold the railroad to John Kidder for a surprisingly low price because of a bridge that collapsed and ensued with expensive lawsuits that had a similar construction to the Bear River Bridge which used to be near Chicago Park.
“The lawsuit scared the Coleman brothers so much they let it go,” Matthias said.
Kidder died in 1901 and left his stock in the railroad to his wife Sarah.
When she took over she paid the current and the back dividends to the other shareholders that John Kidder never paid.
Sarah and John Kidder built an elaborate Victorian mansion on Bennett Street in Grass Valley across from the railyard.
A mantle that was made for their parlor, hand carved mahogany from Cuba is exhibited in the museum as a result of a donation from the Northern Queen Inn.
Every second Sunday at the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum is “Steam-Up Sunday.”
One or both of the two locomotives will steam up between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on July 9, August 13, September 10 and October 8 on a first come, first served basis.
The A & W Engine #1 is topped with a whistle that was recovered from the bottom of Lake Tahoe.
“It was on a riverboat where it sank,” Craig Stalhe, an electrician and volunteer said. “It doesn’t sound like a train though. It eats a lot of steam.”
A &W Engine #1 was sold in 1939 to Universal Studios to use in movies.
“The big movie that they used it in was called ‘The Spoilers’ that came out in 1942 with Marlene Dietrich, Randolph Scott and a new punk kid named John Wayne,” Matthias said.
The Baldwin Engine #5 Tahoe Locomotive built in 1875 is topped with a golden bell and was wood burning in the old days but is now converted to red diesel oil.
“I spent a day and a half shining that bell,” Matthias said. “It makes quite a lot of steam and makes a lot of noise.”
To make a reservation on the railbus call and leave a message at (530) 470-0902 or go to www.ncngrrmuseum.org for more information.
The Steam-Up Days are on a first come, first serve basis.