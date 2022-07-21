Expect delays: Work on Highway 20 creates multiple stops for motorists
Motorists on Highway 20 can expect multiple stops to continue on (and on) — due to ongoing roadwork this summer and autumn.
The $62.5 million Omerga Curves project started in February and is expected to reach completion in fall 2023. Work between Conservation Road and Lowell Hill, about a 14-mile stretch, is ongoing between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays, and drivers should expect 20-minute delays.
Raquel Borrayo, public information officer with CalTrans, said that work will occur in different spots along the 14-mile work area. That means motorists might be stopped multiple times while driving through.
“You might hit that traffic control more than once,” she said.
The project will widen shoulders and improve the highway’s sight distance. It’ll also add designated left-turn lanes near Conservation and Washington roads. Workers will make three turnouts, which will allow slower vehicles to let others pass and serve as traffic-enforcement spots for the California Highway Patrol, a news release states.
“This is first and foremost a safety improvement project,” Borrayo said.
According to Borrayo, the area had 39 collisions in a three-year period, with 19 of them having injuries. When CalTrans saw that information, which is higher than the statewide average, it opted for a safety project.
Work will not continue until autumn 2023, but instead will break around November, then start again in April or May, she added.
“When it gets too cold, we’re not able to do pavement work,” Borrayo said.
Additionally, the inclement weather in the foothills impedes any roadwork.
Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249
