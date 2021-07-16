Expect delays this week on Highway 174

Caltrans is alerting motorists of upcoming paving work for the Highway 174 safety improvement project between You Bet Road and Greenhorn Access Road in Nevada County, a news release states.

From Tuesday through Friday, contractors are scheduled to begin mainline and driveway paving work throughout the project limits. Driveway access may be intermittently impacted for 30 minutes at a time when paving work is occurring.

In addition, work started Friday that requires residents of Bar Ella Ranch Road, 7 Cedars Drive and Jewitt Lane to take short detours along a newly constructed aggregate base road that will connect to Highway 174. This short detour will remain in effect approximately one week until traffic is shifted to the newly widened and paved roadway.

One-way traffic control is still in effect around the clock for construction work. While construction activities will be restricted to daytime hours between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., highway widening work throughout the entire project limits requires 24/7 traffic control. Motorists are advised to anticipate 20-minute delays when passing through the construction zone. Around-the-clock, one-way traffic control is expected to be in effect through July 28.

The $27.1 million safety project, which began last August, is realigning several curves, widening shoulders, adding a southbound left-turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improving the clear recovery zone for errant vehicles to regain control. DeSilva Gates Construction of Sacramento is the primary contractor for the project and completion is anticipated this fall.





Flaggers at each end of the construction zone will be used, along with a pilot car. Motorists are reminded that pilot vehicles are to be followed at all times within the project zone for the safety of construction crews and travelers. Failure to follow pilot vehicles may result in a $220 citation with traffic fees doubled in construction zones. The California Highway Patrol will be on site, monitoring traffic safety during construction.

Source: Caltrans