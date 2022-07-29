Expect delays on I-80 in the Sierra

Travel delays are continuing through November on Interstate 80 in Truckee for roadway construction activities, Caltrans said in a news release

Motorists are advised to expect typical delays of 15 to 20 minutes when traveling through the work zones on weekdays. However, delays of 25 to 30 minutes are common on Thursday afternoons due to increased weekend travel levels.

Shoulder work at the I-80 eastbound on-ramp from Highway 89 south and Central Truckee (Exit 186) off-ramp is scheduled for the next few weeks. Construction crews will primarily be working behind k-rail with minimal traffic impacts during area excavation, electrical and drainage work. Intermittent right-lane closures on the mainline near the ramps may be required.

Along westbound I-80, motorists are advised that the Central Truckee on-ramp will be closed daily for drainage work between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Aug. 5. Signed detours will direct motorists along Donner Pass Road to the Highway 89 south on-ramp.

Concrete and roadway widening work also continues on I-80 westbound between Central Truckee (Exit 186) and Donner Pass Road/Cold Stream Road (Exit 184) with alternating lane closures anticipated between 8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Friday for several weeks. The I-80 westbound off-ramp to Donner Pass Road/Cold Stream Road (Exit 184) may also be closed intermittently for maintenance work the weeks of Aug. 8 and Aug. 15.

The construction activities are part of a $30.6 million project to rehabilitate the existing concrete on I-80 in Truckee, install a westbound auxiliary lane from the Highway 89 south on-ramp to the Donner Pass Road off-ramp, install eastbound acceleration lanes from the Donner Pass Road on-ramp and the Highway 89 south on-ramp, improve drainage, and upgrade concrete walkways along ramps to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

Teichert Construction of Rocklin is the prime contractor for the project, which is scheduled to be completed this fall. The construction schedule is subject to change based on weather, equipment availability or other unexpected events.

Source: Caltrans