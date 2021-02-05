Expect delays along Highway 49 next week

Caltrans is alerting motorists about upcoming traffic signal work that will cause travel delays at the Wolf Road/Combie Road intersection in Nevada County and in Auburn.

In Nevada County, final traffic signal work on the Wolf/Combie Acceleration Lanes project is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Contractors will be installing and activating a new traffic signal at the intersection. Intersection signals will be dark with stop signs posted at the intersection throughout the work.

In Auburn, Caltrans and its electrical subcontractor will be activating new traffic signals at Elm Avenue/Fulweiler Avenue, Luther Road and Bell Road as part of the Highway 49 Rehabilitation project. Work is scheduled nightly between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Traffic signals will be dark during the scheduled work with stop signs located at the intersection.

Motorists along the Highway 49 corridor should expect travel delays and allow additional travel time. Drivers are also reminded to treat intersections with dark signals as all-way stops.

Traffic signal work in Auburn is part of a $42.4 million project to rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities from the Interstate 80/Highway 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road. Completion is expected in summer 2021.

Caltrans completed major work on the $3.8 million Wolf/Combie Acceleration Lanes project in fall 2020. The project constructed two acceleration lanes — a 500-foot-long southbound acceleration lane with a 660-foot merge taper and a 900-foot-long northbound acceleration lane with a 660-foot merge taper — at the Wolf Road/Combie Road intersection. In addition, highway drainage was upgraded, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant curb ramps were constructed at the intersection, and safety lighting was installed at merge tapers.

Caltrans reminds motorists to Be Work Zone Alert and slow in construction zones for the safety of travelers and crews performing these improvements. Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work.

