Expanded broadband picks up speed

Funding for an impact report approved by supervisors could help pave the way for comprehensive and accessible broadband across Nevada County.

Ascent Environmental, Inc. will create a $276,000 environmental impact report, which will analyze overall impacts and benefits. It’s a step that could lead to permitting, construction and installation of high speed internet infrastructure.

“Ascent Environmental will evaluate the potential impacts above and below ground (for) broadband construction and installation in numerous sites across western and eastern county, omitting the Tahoe National Forest between the two,” said Trisha Tillotson, the county’s Community Development Agency director, at last Tuesday’s supervisors meeting. “The initiative will provide broadband for about 10,000 homes and 400 businesses in the county.”

The report is expected to make broadband shovel ready by clearing hurdles for future projects. It will provide an acceptable methodology to determine future impacts, identify environmental and cultural aspects of proposals, and implement preservation and mitigation measures.

A timeline for the report’s completion was not immediately available.





Kristin York, Sierra Business Council vice president, said the county’s preparation sets it up to be the first out of the gate to take advantage of federal and state support. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 156 in July, establishing $6 billion for broadband infrastructure that takes a significant step to bridge the broadband divide. It provides counties authority to create an open-access, middle-mile network to fund broadband deployment in underserved rural areas in the state.

“There is a shortage of broadband developers who are ready to go and have the labor, as well as a shortage of fiber optic material,” York said. “But if you make every effort to be at the front of the line, have everything in place, it maximizes funding opportunities.”

Steve Monaghan, county chief information officer, said supervisors were urged in January to use all of its strategies to make Nevada County as attractive as possible for expanded broadband by making broadband projects shovel ready as soon as possible. There will be additional state and federal support for broadband.

“And we want to be first in line,” he added.

Supervisor Heidi Hall thanked county staff for pursuing broadband expansion.

“It’s nothing but thrilling to see how Nevada County is at the forefront and not waiting for the state,” she said.

Monaghan said that of the report’s total cost — $276,000 — $50,000 of it came from a grant by the California Emergency Technology fund. An additional $226,000 came from a PG&E settlement.

Access to broadband is growing in importance as a critical resource for educational opportunity, health care access, growth of commerce and civic participation. Over 51% of rural households have no access to high speed internet.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com