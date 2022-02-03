Exhibitors invited to register for Health/Safety/Fire Preparedness Carnival

Prehistoric creatures line up in preparation of a previous Safety and Fire Preparedness Carnival. This year’s event is planned for May 7 at the Rood Center.

Gold Country Kiwanis will host the 17th Annual Health/Safety and Fire Preparedness Carnival from noon to 4 p.m. on May 7 at the Rood Center in Nevada City. Goals of the event are to make children and their parents feel comfortable should emergency services be required, to assist families in preparing for wildfires and to dispense valuable health, wellness and safety information in a fun environment.

Exhibitors are invited to register for the carnival, which will introduce children and young families to first responders; firefighters, CHP, the sheriff, police officers, plus emergency rescue workers and hospital, ambulance and helicopter services. Dozens of local organizations and agencies are invited to provide helpful information. Roughly 1,000 people are expected to attend this event.

Attractions will include a free barbecue lunch with salad, fresh fruit, juices, chips and popcorn provided by local businesses. Children will be entertained with balloon animals created by a clown, a giant slide, contests and music. Safety mascots will be circulating for fun photos with children. Financial sponsors also are invited to support this annual event. For more information, please contact Al Schafer at afsarch@sbcglobal.net .