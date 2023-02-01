Gold Country Kiwanis and community partners are planning to host the 18th Annual Health/Safety & Fire Preparedness Carnival on Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City.

The goal of the event is to dispense valuable health, wellness and safety information to children, families and seniors at a fun and free community-wide gathering.