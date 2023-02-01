Gold Country Kiwanis and community partners are planning to host the 18th Annual Health/Safety & Fire Preparedness Carnival on Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City.
The goal of the event is to dispense valuable health, wellness and safety information to children, families and seniors at a fun and free community-wide gathering.
Local organizations and agencies are invited to provide helpful information. Exhibitors will engage our citizens and distribute valuable materials.
Firefighters, California Highway Patrol, Nevada County Sheriff and Police Officers, plus Rescue, Hospital and Helicopter personnel will be displaying and demonstrating safety equipment. The carnival will occupy over two acres with nearly 90 exhibits.
Attractions will include a free BBQ lunch with salad, fresh fruit, juices, chips and popcorn provided by local businesses. Music and surprises will occur during the afternoon.
Children will be entertained by a clown, a giant slide, photo-ops with safety mascots and contests with prizes.
Financial sponsors also are invited to support our annual fun and educational event. Major sponsors have included Suburban Propane, Law & Fire Council, Masonic Lodges, SPD Markets, Briar Patch Coop and Alta Sierra POA.
We expect about 1,000 guests to attend this event.