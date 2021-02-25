Exemplifying dedication: Local pediatrician retires after 43 years

Dr. Douglas Wagner, who retired last week, is “leaving a legacy of care, compassion, commitment, and professionalism,” according to Western Sierra Medical Clinic CEO Jennifer Malone.

After a 43 years working as a pediatrician, it was time to “shift gears a little bit,” said Dr. Douglas Wagner, who retired last week.

After completing pediatric training in San Francisco, Wagner moved to Grass Valley to begin his medical career, and continued working in this community — including within the Sierra Care Physicians group, and as a founding provider at the former Miner’s Clinic, which is now Western Sierra Medical Clinic.

As of four years ago, Wagner continued to practice two days per week at Western Sierra Medical Clinic, despite having moved to Reno, Nevada, a choice his colleagues described as exemplifying his dedication.

Dr. Christina Lasich, Western Sierra Medical Clinic’s chief medical officer, called Wagner “a great team member,“ in particular praising his strength as a patient advocate.

“What makes Nevada County and our health center special is that we are able to foster those relationships with community members and providers, and people just want to stay, and he really did model that,” said Lasich.

Lasich added that it is “unusual in these times” for a provider to stay in one community for as long as Wagner has, a point she said illustrated his “unwavering contribution as a pediatrician in this community.”

“He has been really consistent over the years,” said Dr. Sarah Woerner, a local pediatrician who has worked with Wagner for over 20 years, adding that his dedication to children and families has always been outstanding.

“One of the best things about it has been that I’ve seen generations and generations of people,” said Wagner, explaining that some of the most recent patients under his care were the children, or even grandchildren, of his former patients.

“The community has been a lot of fun that way,” said Wagner, on his time working in Grass Valley.

On Wagner’s impact, Western Sierra Medical Clinic CEO Jennifer Malone said, “He’s leaving a legacy of care, compassion, commitment, and professionalism, and that is very unique and it needs to be celebrated.”

