‘Exciting to be in Nevada City’: Fable Coffee takes on second location

Fable Coffee’s Claire Fraser works on making a Bali natural pour over Thursday afternoon in the new Nevada City location — formerly City Council Coffee at the intersection of Broad and South Pine streets. Fable plans to keep its Grass Valley location next to the Del Oro Theater while expanding at the Nevada City location.

Photo: Elias Funez

Fable Coffee owner Amanda Daley said Wednesday that it feels good to be back in Nevada City.

After Daley started the company 10 years ago, her coffee made its farmers market debut at the Nevada City Farmers Market, where she sold it for five years.

Daley first began roasting coffee in her home kitchen, later building out a roastery as she continued to sell coffee beans at events such as farmers markets and to wholesale clients, she said. Fable’s Grass Valley coffee shop at 167 Mill St. opened in 2015.

A second Fable coffee shop, at 233 Broad St. in Nevada City, had a soft opening this week. While the new location had opened to customers, it was not “officially open 100%,” Daley said Wednesday, as equipment was tested and staff continued to train.

The new coffee shop will fully open Monday, she said.

“I’ve been looking to open a second location for a couple of years,” said Daley, adding that she has been planning for the expansion for approximately that long.

The recently remodeled storefront at 233 Broad St. in Nevada City has been home to a number of businesses over the years, including City Council chambers, a coffee shop called City Council, and now Fable Coffee.

Photo: Elias Funez

Daley said the opportunity for the 233 Broad St. storefront came to her via the building’s owner, Carolyn Nunn, who asked her about putting Fable there.

The space, at the corner of Broad and South Pine streets, was formerly the location of City Council Coffee. According to Daley, Fable Coffee will use the front half of the space, while another tenant will occupy the other half.

Fable’s new location has received a warm welcome so far, according to Daley.

“I love the space, and the community here in Nevada City is very excited,” she said.

While the hiring process ahead of opening the second location was “a little challenging,” according to Daley, the business was able to pull it off and has filled its schedule for the hours it will be open.

Daley said the Nevada City location will maintain daily hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through December. As early as January, she said, it may begin staying open until 9 p.m., if it is able to adjust its staffing to fill the additional hours.

“It’s just exciting to be in Nevada City,” said Daley, adding that she looks forward to serving the community there.

Fable Coffee’s Claire Fraser works on a making a Bali natural pour over Thursday afternoon.

Photo: Elias Funez

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com