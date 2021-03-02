‘Excited to have people’: Inn Town Campground reopens for 2021
The Inn Town Campground in Nevada City reopened Monday, after closing for January and February.
“Being a family-owned small business, we really enjoyed having a little bit of a pause, and now we are both super excited to get back into camping season,” said owner Erin Thiem.
She has run the 70-campsite campground with her husband, Dan Thiem, since 2016.
Thiem said staffing difficulties, “a small-town reality,” were the main reason for the closure, although they also took the two months to prepare for what will be a “surprisingly busy” March.
Reservations have been available through the campground’s website throughout its closure, and according to Thiem, the campground will be “starting off with a bang.”
This, along with the volume of business the campground saw last year, can be attributed to people looking for new outdoor experiences during the pandemic, according to Thiem.
She explained that some of the campground’s recent visitors have traveled there from as near as 5 minutes away.
“People are choosing to recreate closer to home, and camping is actually a really good opportunity for them to have a change of scenery and be outside,” said Thiem.
She said that among the variety of local campgrounds, each attracting a different pool of visitors, the Inn Town Campground is best characterized as “family friendly.”
The campground has nighttime “quiet hours,” which visitors are reminded of when staying there. “There are going to be kids running around, having a good time, and playing outside,” she said.
However, said Thiem, because the campground accommodates traditional tent camping and RVing, as well as “glamping” — in which visitors stay in one of the campground’s 18 already set up and furnished canvas-walled tents — the site does attract a wide spectrum of visitors by providing “a nice way to be able to meet individual needs all in one campground.”
“We’re here, and we’re excited to have people,” said Thiem. “We all need an opportunity to get outside, and here’s a creative way to do that.”
Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.
What: Inn Town Campground
Where: 9 Kidder Court, Nevada City, CA
Contact: (530) 265-9900 or visit http://www.inntowncampground.com
