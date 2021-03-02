‘Excited to have people’: Inn Town Campground reopens for 2021

Nevada City’s Inn Town Campground has been closed, but reopened this week offering tent cabins, RV spaces, or the ability to set up your own tent on this 15-acre parcel between Grass Valley and Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

Inn Town Campground owner Erin Thiem says people are already booking far out in advance.

Photo: Elias Funez

Those who want a little less of the “glamping” experience can take up one of the tent only spaces at Inn Town Campground in Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

The rear deck of Inn Town Campground’s tent cabins opens up onto a view of the pines between Grass Valley and Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

The interior of one of Inn Town Campgrounds’ ADA accessible tent cabins offered for use on the 15-acre camping property in Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

RV spaces with hookups are also offered at Inn Town Campground, slated to reopen this week.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nevada City’s Inn Town Campground could be the local, and socially distanced, getaway that people wouldn’t have to travel too far to enjoy.

Photo: Elias Funez

The Inn Town Campground in Nevada City reopened Monday, after closing for January and February.

“Being a family-owned small business, we really enjoyed having a little bit of a pause, and now we are both super excited to get back into camping season,” said owner Erin Thiem.

She has run the 70-campsite campground with her husband, Dan Thiem, since 2016.

Thiem said staffing difficulties, “a small-town reality,” were the main reason for the closure, although they also took the two months to prepare for what will be a “surprisingly busy” March.

Reservations have been available through the campground’s website throughout its closure, and according to Thiem, the campground will be “starting off with a bang.”

This, along with the volume of business the campground saw last year, can be attributed to people looking for new outdoor experiences during the pandemic, according to Thiem.

She explained that some of the campground’s recent visitors have traveled there from as near as 5 minutes away.

“People are choosing to recreate closer to home, and camping is actually a really good opportunity for them to have a change of scenery and be outside,” said Thiem.

She said that among the variety of local campgrounds, each attracting a different pool of visitors, the Inn Town Campground is best characterized as “family friendly.”

The campground has nighttime “quiet hours,” which visitors are reminded of when staying there. “There are going to be kids running around, having a good time, and playing outside,” she said.

However, said Thiem, because the campground accommodates traditional tent camping and RVing, as well as “glamping” — in which visitors stay in one of the campground’s 18 already set up and furnished canvas-walled tents — the site does attract a wide spectrum of visitors by providing “a nice way to be able to meet individual needs all in one campground.”

“We’re here, and we’re excited to have people,” said Thiem. “We all need an opportunity to get outside, and here’s a creative way to do that.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.