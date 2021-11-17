‘Excited about the tradition’: Cornish Christmas to begin next week

Cornish Christmas in downtown Grass Valley is set to begin Nov. 26, and continue each Friday until Dec. 17.

This will be the event’s 53rd year.

“It seems people are excited about the tradition,” said Grass Valley Downtown Association Executive Director Marni Marshall.

While locals make up many of the event’s yearly attendees, according to Marshall, it has also in past years attracted a sizable number of people from outside the area — some of whom had made calls over the previous months, asking if the event would be taking place.

Cornish Christmas was not held last year, although winter holiday festivities included a modified downtown market event, according to Marshall.





Nevada City’s Victorian Christmas is also slated to return, with its first appearance being Dec. 5. It’ll occur each Sunday and Wednesday through Dec. 19, according to the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce’s website .

While Marshall had “A, B, and C” plans for the event for the last few months, confirmation that Cornish Christmas would go on in its traditional fashion this year came mid-October.

“It does feel like more people want to participate this year,” said Marshall, referring to event vendors, entertainers, and volunteers.

Familiar sights and sounds at the Friday events this year will include characters roaming around, musical performers such as the Cornish Carol Choir, magicians, and cloggers, according to Marshall. She added that some new sights will include holiday murals and new upstairs-window decorations above some of the downtown merchants.

California Highway Patrol horses will also be present on the first and last Fridays.

According to Marshall, in a new addition to Cornish Christmas, a booth will be selling mulled wine and other beverages, including some non-alcoholic alternatives.

“So, you’ll be able to stroll with your hot beverage,” said Marshall, explaining that a new open container policy allows for attendees to roam the event perimeter with alcoholic beverages. She clarified that these must be bought at the bar booth.

Another change this year is that the event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. on the four Fridays. According to Marshall, this time was chosen over previous years’ schedule of 6 to 9 p.m. in hopes the earlier time would work better for the downtown businesses that extend their hours.

“It just feels like a family-friendly and business-friendly decision,” said Marshall on the new time.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com