‘Excited about the holidays’: Victorian Christmas opens and closes with high attendance, Cornish Christmas ‘full’ throughout

A group of musicians plays during the final Sunday of 2021’s Victorian Christmas festivities in downtown Nevada City.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

The first and last days of Victorian Christmas this year are estimated to have broken recent attendance records, according to Nevada City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stuart Baker.

Victorian Christmas was held in downtown Nevada City this year on the Wednesday evenings and Sundays from Dec. 5 to 19. The event was canceled Dec. 15 due to weather, the chamber said that day.

Baker said Wednesday that this year’s multiple nights of Victorian Christmas festivities were “an exercise in extremes” — bringing in an “unbelievable” number of people during their opening and closing dates, while those in the middle saw relatively lower attendance amid rain or cold weather.

Victorian Christmas in downtown Nevada City made its return this month, after the traditional celebration was not held last year due to COVID-19. Event dates this year ran from Dec. 5 to 19.

Submitted to The Union

Baker said Wednesday that, while exact attendance numbers had not been determined, Nevada City police estimate that attendance at this year’s first and last Victorian Christmas days was higher than the event had received in approximately 20 years.

“There was such a pent-up demand for having an event,” said Baker. Last year, traditional Victorian Christmas festivities were not held due to COVID-19.

On the Dec. 15 cancellation due to weather, Baker said the event’s 90 vendors had no complaints in response to the decision. “They realized what was at risk,“ he said, giving as examples the dangers of having a tent fly up during windy conditions as well as the potential loss of merchandise.

Children visit Santa Claus at this year’s Victorian Christmas in downtown Nevada City.

Submitted to The Union

On changes over the course of this year’s Victorian Christmas dates, according to Baker, “everyone knew the drill and knew the setup” by the final Sunday, which resulted in changes such as preparing to have more buses for the event’s shuttle system to and from the Eric Rood Administrative Center.

Victorian Christmas organizer Lynn Skrukrud said earlier this month that some of this year’s vendors were making a return to the event, while others were newcomers — and that they would be selling “something for everyone,” including food, jewelry, candles, woodworking and leatherworking crafts, and items for children.

“Lynn did an amazing job organizing everyone, so that really helped a lot,” said Baker on vendor coordination during this year’s event.

CORNISH CHRISTMAS

Santa Claus has a conference with some of his elves and Mrs. Claus on Mill Street prior to the Dec. 3 Cornish Christmas tree lighting event in downtown Grass Valley.



According to Grass Valley Downtown Association Executive Director Marni Marshall, this year’s Cornish Christmas festivities were “consistently full,” as the events ran each Friday from Nov. 26 to Dec. 17.

Marshall said that, in past years, the first and final Fridays generally bring the higher attendance than those in the middle, with each event drawing between 2,000 and 3,000 people. She said this year’s Cornish Christmas likely had “3,000 or more” every week.

“I think people are just so excited about the holidays,” said Marshall. “So it seemed that everybody was in really good spirits.”

Grass Valley town crier Paul Haas rings his bell as he announces the beginning of the Cornish Christmas event for the evening along Mill Street.



One change from previous years was the addition of a beverages booth, and newly changed open container policy which allowed attendees to roam around the event with alcoholic beverages sold at the booth, such as mulled wine. Marshall said Wednesday that the ability to stroll with a warm beverage, whether alcoholic or not, was able to “assist in the holiday cheer” as people took to exploring a broader area of the event.

This year’s Cornish Christmas filled into not only Mill Street but Main Street with activities, from a fire pit and chestnuts to roaming characters and other entertainment, she said, and winter murals placed downtown will remain there through January.

“It’s really good to hear that the merchants and the restaurants are busy, as well as that the vendors did well,” said Marshall. She said that, while 2021 has so far been a difficult year for many businesses, some downtown merchants said this year’s Cornish Christmas had been their best yet.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com