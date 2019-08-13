Excessive heat warning issued for Nevada County

The pleasant weather enjoyed by Nevada County residents over the weekend — when a mass of cold air brought temperatures in the 70s — has quickly returned to normal.

And even higher temperatures are expected for the rest of the week, with some records set to be broken in the Sacramento region.

According to the National Weather Service, the latest forecast has high pressure dominating through Friday, with valley highs soaring over 100.

Triple-digit heat is expected from Redding to Modesto mid-week, with temps of 106 and 107 degrees predicted to break some record highs set in the 1950s and ‘60s on Thursday.

A dangerous heat risk for western Nevada County is expected, with an excessive heat warning issued from this morning to Friday night.

“Currently we have a ridge that originates from the desert Southwest, which will strengthen mid-week,” meteorologist Sierra Littlefield said. “Right now, it looks like for Grass Valley, you will see a high of 96 degrees (today), 98 degrees on Thursday and 94 degrees Friday.”

Heat like this happens only a few times each year, the weather service noted in an advisory. The heat risk is high across much of the area, even for the general population. Expect little cooling overnight.

The advisory noted people should stay hydrated, limit time outdoors, check on the elderly and pets, and dress for the heat. Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

There is a little bit of good news. The weather service is predicting some relief this weekend, even though temperatures are running warmer than previously expected.

“There is a low-pressure area showing up in models, coming down from the north and bringing things to a more normal temperature,” Littlefield said.

She cautioned that it is showing less of an influence than what was predicted earlier this week.

“There’s not that much consistency in the models to say there will be a definite cool down,” Littlefield said. “The latest information looks like temperatures will drop a little bit to be close to normal. Saturday and Sunday look a little nicer with temperatures in the mid-80s.”

Next week, however, it looks like high pressure is expected to rebuild over the area, which means the county could see another bout of hot weather.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.