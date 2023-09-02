Mark Lyon Ghost Hunter

Ghost enthusiast Mark Lyon is slated to join fellow paranormalists at the Grass Valley Library at 5 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 6.

 Courtesy Photo

Is your head filled with questions about phantoms, specters, and everything in between? Look no further than Nevada County Library’s upcoming event with ghost enthusiast, Mark Lyon!

Join fellow paranormalists at the Grass Valley Library at 5pm on Wednesday, September 6th for “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Ghosts But Were Too Afraid to Ask!”, a presentation by Lyon about the various phenomena we classify as “ghosts” and proof of their existence.