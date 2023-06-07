When he was roaming the halls of Nevada Union High School, Devin Bunje couldn’t have dreamed that he would end up where he is now, the creator and executive producer of “Hailey’s On It!”, a new animated series that will premiere on the Disney Channel June 8.

Bunje grew up in Nevada City, attending Nevada City Elementary and eventually the aforementioned Nevada Union as a member of the class of 1998. He moved onto the University of Southern California where he earned his degree in film and has kept busy ever since.

