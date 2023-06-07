When he was roaming the halls of Nevada Union High School, Devin Bunje couldn’t have dreamed that he would end up where he is now, the creator and executive producer of “Hailey’s On It!”, a new animated series that will premiere on the Disney Channel June 8.
Bunje grew up in Nevada City, attending Nevada City Elementary and eventually the aforementioned Nevada Union as a member of the class of 1998. He moved onto the University of Southern California where he earned his degree in film and has kept busy ever since.
“It was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed growing up in Nevada City,” Bunje said. “The only negative you could really bring up as a kid is that everything closes at 6:00 so we would all end up at the one restaurant that was open I think until midnight in high school. But it’s such a beautiful area and now I have dreams of going back there and raising a family there.”
Other credits of Bunje’s include work on “Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow,” “Zeke and Luther,” and “Fantastic Four.”
Simply put, “Hailey’s On It!” chronicles the life of a girl who essentially has to overcome her fears to save the world.
“It sort of started when my writing partner and I were coming up with a new idea for Disney and we started with a scene we thought was really funny where we thought, this crazed professor comes from the future with two minutes to tell someone all the most important things that she needs to know, but they keep getting sidetracked with all the other little things you would want to know from someone in the future. Like, what’s my hair going to be like? We started with these two characters who are having a conversation based on that. From that we sort of developed a whole world.
“(We thought) what would be interesting is if there is this girl who is a little bit risk-adverse,” continued Bunje. “She’s in her own head and doesn’t want to do things, but she found out she is very capable of doing things. In fact, she not only will end up doing all the things she never thought she might want to do but will go on to do even greater things in the future. What a fun dynamic that would be for this character to sort of come out of her shell and realize that she can make a difference in the world.”
Bunje said the show is geared toward kids but that parents will enjoy it as well and might even get something out of it.
“Our goal is to be something the entire family would enjoy,” he said. “Disney Channel prioritizes everything from (ages) six to 14, but all along the process we kind of shot for something bigger that both adults and kids would like, and so far form the feedback we’ve been getting it’s all been very positive.
“We do think it’s something that anybody watching could understand. I think everybody has these self-doubts and fears. That’s all very relatable but we also think it’s a great representation for our female audience. Anybody can do great things if you’re willing to take it one step at a time and put yourself out there.”
The lead character of Hailey is played by Auli’I Carvalho who was the voice of Moana in the eponymous Disney film.
“We were super excited to get her. She’s a great actress and an incredible singer and she’s really funny too,” Bunje said.
The character of Scott, Hailey’s best friend and the person for whom she develops more complicated feelings, is voiced by Manny Jacinto, best known for ‘The Good Place.’
“He’s great and he’s hilarious and so likeable. He brings a lot to the character.”
Said Bunje: “Writing is all about experiences and observations and friends and all that kind of stuff. A little bit of me is in everything (I do) but I also don’t try to box anyone into just being…there’s not just one character whose dialogue I put all my things into necessarily. But certainly I can relate to Hailey’s cautious nature by default but also knowing as we grow you realize all those things you were scared to do you wish you had done them a little earlier and there was nothing there to worry about.”
Bunje credits his career to inspiration he received while attending Nevada Union.
“Tim Wilson is the best,” he said. “I think I took a drama class or something with him? I was too scared to do anything; I didn’t have anyone in the class that I knew. So he ended up doing ‘On The Waterfront’ with me for a project. He is the greatest, most sweet and funny guy. I took every elective I could from him. It was in the days of the very early editing system so I would make movies with my buddies.
“After I decided I really liked that and was going to apply to film school. Mrs. McDaniel’s creative writing class was awesome and she was so supportive and let me do just any bizarre kind of creative writing I wanted.”
Though he may live far from his childhood roots, Bunje said his life in Nevada County has led him to be the person he is today, and the education he received contributed to his success.
“Everything starts with a story,” he said. “That is something I have found in my career and started at that point. I really appreciate (my teachers) allowing us to explore our creativity. You don’t have anything in a movie or a show if you don’t start with a great story.”
“Hailey’s On It!” will air June 8 on Disney Channel and will be available for streaming June 9 on Disney Plus.