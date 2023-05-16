IMG_2449.JPG

Dave Lyons (left) and other members of the crew from Clean Cut Construction work on reassembling the pillar that was knocked down May 10 at the National Exchange Hotel. The damage to the property was minor, and Kate Snyder, General Manager of the property, said the work should be completely finished by next week.

It will evidently take more than a box truck to take out the historic National Exchange Hotel in Nevada City.

On May 10, said truck took an unfortunate turn up National Alley, which runs alongside the property, and collided with one of the pillars holding up the veranda that famously looks out over Broad Street.

