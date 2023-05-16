It will evidently take more than a box truck to take out the historic National Exchange Hotel in Nevada City.
On May 10, said truck took an unfortunate turn up National Alley, which runs alongside the property, and collided with one of the pillars holding up the veranda that famously looks out over Broad Street.
Clean Cut Construction was called in to handle the job.
“Basically somebody hit this with their truck,” said Dave Lyons, a member of Clean Cut’s crew as he assessed the situation. “So we are reinforcing the bottom base for it to sit on because it got blown out. We are just going to pour new concrete here and let it set up. And then as soon as this dries—we are going to let this sit for five days and harden—we will put (the) metal column back on and drill holes. And those are going to wet-set in, and then we’ll put the post back on.
“We’ll come back and finish in another day but (in total) another week or so.”
Kate Snyder, General Manager for the National Exchange Hotel, said though it was an inconvenience for her property it was by means a hindrance.
“It hasn’t been an issue,” Snyder said. “They put up the second support beam from when they took down the damaged one and they were still able to salvage both of the pieces, which is great. And once the work is done we are going to have a structural engineer come out just to make sure everything is perfect.”
Snyder was enjoying her first day back at work from vacation when the accident occurred.
“My front desk agent came in,” she said. “It was my first day back from (vacation) and so he said to take a deep breath because he had to show me something outside. Everything is fine, and this (construction) company came out super quick so we could handle things as quickly as possible.
“They are working (today) and next Wednesday or Tuesday and then hopefully after that it is completely taken care of.”
Access to National Alley as well as the sidewalk in front of the hotel will remain open when crews are not working.
Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.