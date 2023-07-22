Strength can be an intimidating concept. So many are left to ponder on a daily basis: “Am I strong enough to deal with this feeling/situation/emotion?” Then there’s physical strength, which Julie Koenig and Beth Koppe—owners of Align Studio in Nevada City—insist lies within each person, just waiting to be tapped.
Koenig and Koppe recently opened Align Studio at the top of Broad Street, where they offer classes (both private and group) in Pilates, Barre, yoga, and Qigong. Their collective experience makes them certified experts in the field, and they are eager to share their knowledge.
“We had worked together before at Center of Movement, always got along,” Koenig said of her partnership with Koppe. “A lot of times we were co-teaching clients at the same time and then COVID shut down Center of Movement. Beth continued teaching and I had kids at home so I was doing Zoom and pulled back. We just kept staying in contact, like ‘I would love to find a space with you’ and ended up looking for a year plus.
“We just couldn’t find a spot. We were both just holding space, (thinking) if everything comes together, if everything aligns then we’ll do it. We looked all over the county. Everywhere I would see a For Rent sign I would pull over and look in the window. Then I saw this spot and it was like, I think this is it.”
“We both are certified and trained in the equipment (from ITT Pilates) and during the pandemic I did scale back and go mostly Zoom,” Koppe said. “It was interesting times. It wasn’t the time to open up a new space. I did invest in the equipment, so I focus a lot on the equipment (here).”
Koenig and Koppe are both extensively trained not only in Pilates and the equipment involved, but also in comprehensive human anatomy and how to prescribe exercise to a physicality.
“Since we have opened here I have focused more on group classes,” said Koenig. “I had been working with moms and postpartum fitness right before COVID. We were ramping up and holding workshops and so I focused more into that. So far, here, it’s more Beth upstairs with the equipment.”
The two mentioned that Align Studio is open to the community to rent as a space for private exercise groups, or even if someone wanted to begin their bachelorette weekend with a healthy vice.
Though Koenig and Koppe are partners now, they each had their own unique experience in getting into world of Pilates.
“I have been a competitive mountain bike racer, skier, carpenter, and have done a lot of damage to the body,” Koppe said. “I was having a lot of back problems and ended up in Haven (Caravelli’s) Pilates classes, then she encouraged me to get the certification and the training and it kind of went from there.
“As a mountain bike racer I am a certified bike mechanic, because I needed to keep fixing my bike. So for me Pilates, the correlation, was being a certified mechanic for my own body so I could keep going out there and doing the things I love to do. That’s what I love about Pilates is the physical therapy component and the fitness component. There’s the spectrum in between so people will come in here and have something really hard going on in their body and then next thing you know we are in the athletic component. It’s a beautiful transition that one gets to do.”
On Koenig’s end, motherhood and past injuries played a part in her foray into physical healing.
“I have a dance/gymnastics background and always was an athlete,” Koenig said. “I had an injury to my neck and I woke up the next day and couldn’t even move my eyeballs. It was the worst pain I ever felt. I just started doing Pilates but I would have moments of, I can’t turn (my head) right, my neck was just locked up.”
Koenig started regularly attending Pilates classes and lo and behold, one day she realized she wasn’t experiencing the pain she had suffered after her initial neck injury. Eventually Caravelli, owner of Center of Movement, suggested Koenig teach a Mommy & Me Pilates class. It found its niche and was successful. And then COVID hit.
“February before COVID was our busiest month ever, we had full workshops,” she said. “Everything kind of stopped but once it came back on it was like, let’s get back on the bandwagon and get that momentum ramped back up.”
Thinking far beyond outward appearance and focusing more on the health of a body and its structure, Koenig and Koppe want Align Studio to be a comfortable healing space where one can tap into one’s strengths and build upon them.
“Functional fitness is what we’re calling it,” Koenig said. “Whether it’s with weights or props or breath work. Basically whatever someone needs. That said, the therapeutic side, the rehabilitation, side of Pilates is so huge. We’ve helped people who (say) ‘my doctor said I could never run again.’ Well let’s see about that. Let’s strengthen up your lower half and your pelvis and see if your knees can take it. Let’s fix that. It has the value of getting people back to doing the things they love. In the class you are getting stronger, you are lengthening your muscles, you’re centering, but then it carries over into the rest of your life.
“There’s no body, age, type of person, that Pilates is not beneficial for. We work with all ages; man, woman, everybody. All types, whether you are an athlete at the highest end of the spectrum or you’re struggling and you just need to get mobility back. It really is for everybody.”
“Pilates and yoga have a type that people associate with it and I actually have a lot of male clients and different sized bodies and different abilities,” said Koppe, “and am able to work with all the different types in their body so they can live their best lives.”
The duo are amazed and feel rewarded by the progress their clients and class participants make, which powers them to continue to help people discover their inner strength and determination. Additionally, they believe everyone has the power to heal their bodies and selves.
“I recently have had a breast cancer diagnosis,” Koppe said. “I have had surgery, I have been through chemotherapy and radiation, and I just finished that two weeks ago. And I have been doing Pilates the whole time. My clients came to me the whole time. My baseline for healing was that I was out skiing and working construction and I just have done Pilates pretty much daily for my own personal practice. We really have a lot of capabilities. You just have to tap into them.”
Align Studio is at 417 Broad Street, Suite C in Nevada City. For more information please visit alignstudionc.com.