‘Everyone’s friend’: Robert Kreiter, 42, died Sunday in a single-vehicle wreck

Robert Kreiter was a husband, a father of six, a decorated military veteran, and a community member noted for his work ethic, his cheerful personality, and his love for family and friends.

Kreiter was described both by his wife, Erika Procaccini, and his friends as being someone who was consistently a source of encouragement to those in his life. And while Kreiter may have seen the worst of the world during a deployment as a sergeant medic during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, where he saw combat, he was also notably funny — reputable for making others laugh with endless jokes and his “goofy personality,” according to friend and co-worker Davin Chittock.

“He never failed to make me laugh,” Chittock said. “Every day he did something comedic…I will miss that the most.”

Robert Kreiter, 42, died Sunday after a solo-vehicle traffic collision near Cement Hill Road off Highway 49, authorities said.

Kreiter was traveling southbound on Highway 49 early Sunday in a blue Dodge pickup truck, when the vehicle went off the road and collided with a pine tree, according to the California Highway Patrol. Authorities have not determined what caused the wreck, and have not released an official cause of death. Deputies investigating the incident suspect that Kreiter may have swerved to avoid an animal in the road, but this is unconfirmed, according to sheriff’s Lt. Sean Scales.

Kreiter was driving that morning to help his daughter because her tires had been slashed while she was at work, Procaccini said.

No funeral arrangements have yet been made, according to Kreiter’s wife. A GoFundMe has been set up to help support his family.

Kreiter, of Nevada City, was born in Modesto in 1979. He has one younger sister, Jennifer Siering, who survives Kreiter along with his mother, Kathy Siering. Kreiter eventually moved to Maine, and enlisted in the army in 1998.

For the next 10 years, he would serve both as a ranger medic and as a sergeant, and did multiple tours in Iraq, including a deployment during the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003. Kreiter was the recipient of numerous achievement awards for his service, including various distinctions for leadership skills, technical expertise, and for high levels of competence in screening and treating injured soldiers.

After returning to the United States, Kreiter began to work for the Nevada Irrigation District, where he eventually rose to a managerial position and helped train newer employees, among other responsibilities.

JOVIAL AND COMPASSIONATE

Kreiter’ coworkers remembered him as jovial, compassionate, and constantly optimistic. Adam Custer, an NID employee, said that Kreiter reached out and made him feel welcomed and included when Custer was new.

“When I was applying, he talked to me and he just said, ’Keep your head up, man, we’re gonna get you hired.’ He was someone who tried to be everyone’s friend, and he really was,” Custer said. Kreiter took the lead on projects, and was proactive in getting his fellow employees to hang out after work, Custer added.

Kreiter’s work ethic was exceptional, according to Chittock.

“Rob was 100% committed to whatever task that was at hand. He always saw things through, regardless of circumstance,“ Chittock said.

Procaccini emphasized that her husband was a cheerful person who loved fishing, taking his children camping, and singing karaoke songs, such as “Fiddler on the Roof” and various Elvis Presley hits. His favorite drink was whiskey Coke.

The couple was also known for their remarkable love story, having met in a chance encounter in a Chicago airport, she added.

“It was true love, it was a crazy love story that everybody wanted to hear over and over and over again,” Procaccini said.

“People kept telling me that this time in our lives just recently is the happiest he’s been in years, just with how light and full of life he is,” she added.

Kreiter’s eldest son, Robert Jr., 19, described his father as a caring man who was also best friends with his son.

“With a father and son, there are ups and downs, but no matter what we were closer than best friends. There’s just no real way to describe him. He’s taught me countless lessons that I’ll always carry with me. Nothing will be the same, it’ll be a lot different, he’s always going to be with us,” Robert said.

In addition to his wife, his sister, his son Robert, and mother, Robert Kreiter is survived by his eldest daughter Desirae, 21, his daughter Lilly, 16, his son Emery, 11, and his youngest son Jack, 10, along with his grandmother, Nammie.

