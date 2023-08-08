Staff Writer
Artist Geolyn Carvin from Nevada City has released the second in a series of hiking cartoon books titled “Boots McFarland — 20 Years on the Trail.”
The colorful illustrations are for grown-ups, though most kids will enjoy them too.
The delightful comics sprang out of a journal that Carvin wrote while hiking the Pacific Coast trail in sections, taking her 13 years to complete.
“I had a lot of experiences on my hikes, mostly amazing, sometimes uncomfortable, occasionally painful, and most often humorous,” Carvin said. “ I enjoyed writing a journal and soon discovered that it was fun to draw a snapshot of the trail comedy that we all experience.”
Friends who read parts of her journal encouraged her to draw the comedy as well. The illustrations communicate several ideas at once, according to Carvin.
The clarity of her humor can be enjoyed by anyone who appreciates the outdoors, making the old saying true: it’s better to laugh than to cry.
The character of Boots McFarland always makes the best of situations on the trail and the absurdities of long-distance hiking.
The main character has a “trail nickname,” which is common among the hiking community, “Boots,” and Mc FAR — LAND — as in traveling long distances — just seemed to fit, according to Carvin.
The humor is so tangible and brings the reader back to their own experiences with nature, sometimes the uncomfortable ones, as Boots and her hiking companions brave the elements and challenges of their adventures.
One favorite panel shows Boots and her friend relaxing on rocks at the end of the day and as he takes off his shoe she says, “Wow. You have six toes!” and the friend says, “Nah, it’s a blister.”
Another one that sums up Boots and her love for her hiker lifestyle, ”I’ve never been so tired, hungry, and dirty…and I’m having the time of my life.”
Boots shares her wisdom that every hiker can agree with, “If you ever need help on the trail, just pull down your pants like you are going to pee and someone is sure to come along immediately.”
Boots shares her experiences and she remains cheerful and has fun with every challenge, according to Carvin.
“The book is a celebration of being outside despite the hardships of being in nature,” Carvin said. “The payoff is being healthy and enjoying the adventure with friends.”
Carvin says she “escaped” Southern California and moved to Nevada City 14 years ago.
“Boots McFarland — 20 Years on the Trail” spans the history of the Boots character from 2003 to 2022 and contains more than 130 comics moving through the seasons, showing the evolution of the artwork and of Boots’ personality.
Carvin also draws cartoons for the Tahoe Weekly regularly.
“Boots McFarland — 20 Years on the Trail” is available at Harmony Books in Nevada City as well as amazon.com in print or ebook.