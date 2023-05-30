PrideFlag-GVU-060222-2.jpg

Families took part in the changing of the downtown Nevada City flags along Broad Street, Commercial Street, and Union Alley last year. Nevada City’s council recently voted to make every month of June moving forward Pride month.

 Elias Funez File Photo

Nevada City’s City Council met on Wednesday, and among other items on the agenda, the council officially voted on consideration of resolution 2023-23, establishing every June in Nevada City as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

“If this agenda item looks familiar to you, it’s probably because it’s the third time for this to hit your agenda,” said Sean Grayson, City Manager. “Not to minimize the point…but in June of 2021 the council approved a proclamation declaring that just that June, of 2021, as Pride Month and then in June of ’22 before I started you also had a proclamation proclaiming every June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Nevada City.

