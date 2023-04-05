Space is getting tight at Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter.
With the intake of 15 dogs just last week, the shelter—which was already at capacity—is bursting at the seams with a gaggle of pooches waiting to find their forever home.
Cheryl Wicks, founder of Sammie’s Friends, said that the shelter is currently housing more dogs than they can accommodate. This has forced Sammie’s staff to get creative in order to accommodate the canines.
“A number of years ago we built a Cat-o-rama so cats could be outside, so then in 2015 we opened up that triple wide trailer and (it is) used to house overflow,” Wicks explained, “if we can find dogs that won’t fight when we’re not there. Some of the dogs are too big for the small dog area, we have crates but it’s not a long-term solution. Dogs are walked twice a day. We have them in the bathroom. There’s a break room – and then we try to find foster homes. So somehow Evan has found places to out them but its not good. It’s not good. We need to get them adopted. Even foster houses would be good.”
Wicks said that the Sammie’s entity called the Pit Stop—a place in Penn Valley where some of the more difficult dogs go to learn how to behave—has also been able to house five or six of the dogs, but again it’s not a permanent solution.
“We have 28 kennels for large dogs,” said Brigitte Falwell, Office Administrator at Sammie’s Friends. “Two kennels we try and keep open for Animal Control and the sheriff to bring animals overnight when we’re not here. Those are both full. 30 is max. We have no more room for large dogs. Right now we have 11 dogs that don’t have kennels.”
Although it is not uncommon for Sammie’s Friends to be at or near capacity, the recent influx of dogs being either surrendered or seized could be explained by a number of factors, according to Wicks.
“Animal Control has provided us with large wire crates so we have dogs who know each other that are together,” Falwell said. “We know that it makes them better to be together. There’s no more than two dogs in a kennel. Everybody else has their own crate. They’re fine; they have plenty of room. We have puppies. It’s precarious. We have a dog sleeping in the office.”
“We get them because they weren’t cared for and the last thing want,” said Wicks. “It’s pretty much happening in every shelter. There were people who decided during COVID to get a dog. So the kids are home, the parents are home. The dog was used to being with people 24-7 and then the system got opened up and the dog got left home alone. Or (the owners) don’t have time for a dog. If they try to turn it in to us we take them We have to take it cause that’s what we do.
“Another thing is that we’ve had such inflation people just don’t have as much money,” she continued. “It’s hard for people to find housing with pets too. People have a hard time finding a place where they can have pets. Vet bills have gone up a lot. The vets have to pay more for employees and the medications they sell. Everything has gone up.”
Currently, the overcrowding is affecting just the canine population of the shelter.
“We love our cats too but they re not overcrowded at the moment.”
In an effort to reduce the number of dogs and other animals in the shelter, Sammie’s Friends is offering a $1 pet adoption fee for the month of April. Additional costs aren’t included in that dollar; while a greatly reduced adoption fee, there are still some costs Sammie’s needs pet adopters to assume.
“When you adopt a dog there are several fees,” Wicks said. “(The) adoption fee but then you pay for county license and then as of January 2022 it became law that any dog that enters a shelter needs a microchip, so you still have to pay $15 (for the chip). It’s still a huge savings. “
With 35,000 adoptions taking place since their 2001 launch Sammie’s Friends is dedicated to finding safe, healthy homes for all the animals it takes in.
“We still apply the same guidelines. If someone walks up with a dollar and wants a dog they still have to fill out an application, do the interview. We want to make sure it goes to a good home. People still have to go through the process and be approved for the adoption. Even when we are stressed like this we wouldn’t turn a dog over to someone who would not take care of a dog properly.”
Wicks and Falwell both encourage the community to consider adopting or fostering one of the dogs currently in the shelter. Falwell added that donations of wet dog food and dog treats are desirable because they aren’t the Sammie’s Friends budget.
To learn more please visit sammiesfriends.org or call 530-471-5041.