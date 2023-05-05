Gas leak

 Elias Funez / efunez@theunion.com

Evacuations and shelter in place orders are in effect for portions of East Main Street in downtown Grass Valley. According to officials, a 4” gas line was struck somewhere in the region of the 100 block of East Main Street.

PG&E is on scene.