Evacuations and shelter in place orders are in effect for portions of East Main Street in downtown Grass Valley. According to officials, a 4” gas line was struck somewhere in the region of the 100 block of East Main Street.
PG&E is on scene.
According to scanner traffic, authorities on scene say the intersection of East Main and East Bennett streets will be shut down for an hour.
Live scanner feed here: