Evacuations ordered for fire in South Yuba Canyon near Jones Bar Road (VIDEO)

Follow live updates on the Jones Fire here:

UPDATE at 8:45 A.M:

#JonesIncident Jones Bar Road in Nevada County. Fire burning from the river up toward Jones Bar Road. Evacuations in place. Jones Bar and New Town Road closed. Currently at 40 acres. Potential for 400 to 500 acres. Slope driven fire, moving slowing in steep terrain with difficult access. Three hand crews, 9 engines, two dozer, air resources over the fire at 8:30. Additional resources in route. Resident Evacuation Center at Ready Springs School. Large animal evacuations at beads County Fairgrounds.

UPDATE 8:43 A.M.:

Air resources over the Jones Fire.

Screen-Shot-2020-08-17-at-8.41.03-AM

UPDATE 8:42 A.M.:

#JonesIncident Jones Bar Road in Nevada County. Fire burning from the river up toward Jones Bar Road. Currently at 40 acres. Slope driven fire, moving slowing in steep terrain with difficult access. Air resources over the fire. Resident Evacuation Center at Ready Springs School. pic.twitter.com/3niYBABIr0 — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 17, 2020

UPDATE 8:22 A.M.:

Jones Fire now reported at 40 acres.

#JonesIncident Jones Bar Road in Nevada County. Fire burning from the river up toward Jones Bar Road. Evacuations in place. Jones Bar and New Town Road closed. Currently at 40 acres. Potential for 400 to 500 acres. pic.twitter.com/NaOvVgmf5X — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 17, 2020

UPDATE 7:55 A.M.:

Evacuations for Jones Fire in Nevada County:

Jones Bar Rd

Nishinam Gulch Rd

Yuba Crest Dr

McKitrick Ranch Rd

Pau Hana Wy

Little Bear Lane

Hoot Owl Rd

Arctic Owl Rd

Willo Wisp Court

Woolman Lane

Fenton Wy

Toller Ridge Court

Rush Creek Wy

Screen-Shot-2020-08-17-at-7.49.16-AM

UPDATE 7:28 A.M.:

The Jones Fire, South Yuba Canyon near the end of Jones Bar Road, is 30 acres, according to Cal Fire reports. A Temporary Evacuation Point has been established at the Ready Springs Elementary School (10862 Spenceville Rd, Penn Valley). Animal evacuations are at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

New Incident: #JonesFire off Jones Bar Rd, Yuba River Drainage, northwest of Nevada City in Nevada county is 30 acres. @CALFIRENEU pic.twitter.com/EEHtG2Lo7d — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 17, 2020

ORIGINALLY POSTED:

A Temporary Evacuation Point has been established at the Ready Springs Elementary School. All evacuated residents in need of support should head to Ready Springs Elementary School 10862 Spenceville Rd, Penn Valley, CA 95946.

The following CodeRED emergency alert messages have been sent. To find future CodeRED messages, please visit the Ready Nevada County Dashboard (https://nevcounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=dfae8e3b36e3455bbf9dcc865349e72e).

8/17/2020, 5:13:27 AM:

There is a fire in the South Yuba Canyon near the end of Jones Bar Road.. Jones Bar north of Woolman and the connecting roads are ordered for immediate evacuation by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The area to the south is under an evacuation warning.

8/17/2020, 5:05:14 AM:

There is a fire in the South Yuba Canyon. Jones Bar Road and the connecting roads are ordered for immediate evacuation by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: County of Nevada Office of Emergency Services