Evacuations in place for Iowa Fire in Colfax, 3rd fire this week

Update at 2:05 p.m.

From Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook:

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is issuing an Evacuation Order due to a vegetation fire in the area of Robbers Ravine and Dusty Road.

The following streets are ordered to evacuate: all of Robbers Ravine all the way to Cape Horn, Cape Horn all the way out to Cape Horn East, Dusty Road, Old Loggers Lane and Hide Out Lane. Again, the entire neighborhood off of Cape Horn Road and to the south to I 80. is under Evacuation Warning. Evacuation orders are Trail Ridge Lane, Rock Rose, Robbers Ravine, Dusty Road and all streets inside of that circle. For residents in your area, remember to stay calm, take all family members including pets and lock your residence before leaving.

Initially posted

Evacuations are in place Wednesday for the Iowa Fire in the area of Cape Horn Road in Colfax.

The fire, reported near Hideout Lane and Robber Ravine Road, is currently burning about 2 to 3 acres.





FIRE EVACUATIONS in Colfax!

Fire crews are fighting a vegetation fire in the area of Robbers Ravine & Dusty Rd. See image for evacuation areas. pic.twitter.com/9kZnb03JAD — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 11, 2021

The Iowa Fire, which began one week after the River Fire began, is the third vegetation fire for the town of Colfax reported this week.

Tuesday evening, a fire near Robbers Ravine Road burned about 2 acres before Cal Fire declared it contained.