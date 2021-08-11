Evacuations in place for Iowa Fire in Colfax, 3rd fire this week
Update at 2:05 p.m.
From Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook:
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is issuing an Evacuation Order due to a vegetation fire in the area of Robbers Ravine and Dusty Road.
The following streets are ordered to evacuate: all of Robbers Ravine all the way to Cape Horn, Cape Horn all the way out to Cape Horn East, Dusty Road, Old Loggers Lane and Hide Out Lane. Again, the entire neighborhood off of Cape Horn Road and to the south to I 80. is under Evacuation Warning. Evacuation orders are Trail Ridge Lane, Rock Rose, Robbers Ravine, Dusty Road and all streets inside of that circle. For residents in your area, remember to stay calm, take all family members including pets and lock your residence before leaving.
Initially posted
Evacuations are in place Wednesday for the Iowa Fire in the area of Cape Horn Road in Colfax.
The fire, reported near Hideout Lane and Robber Ravine Road, is currently burning about 2 to 3 acres.
FIRE EVACUATIONS in Colfax!
Fire crews are fighting a vegetation fire in the area of Robbers Ravine & Dusty Rd. See image for evacuation areas. pic.twitter.com/9kZnb03JAD
— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 11, 2021
The Iowa Fire, which began one week after the River Fire began, is the third vegetation fire for the town of Colfax reported this week.
Tuesday evening, a fire near Robbers Ravine Road burned about 2 acres before Cal Fire declared it contained.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User