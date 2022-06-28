Wednesday Update: Rice’s Fire burning 769 acres; Cal Fire estimates full containment July 1

A Cal Fire handcrew arrives to the Rice’s Fire as it burns over Troost Trail Tuesday afternoon in rural North San Juan above the Bridgeport Bridge State Park area. More than 500 acres had burned as of press time.

Wednesday Update 7:50 a.m.:

Cal Fire estimates full containment of the Rices Fire by July 1, according to a release posted Wednesday morning.

The fire is currently burning 769 acres with 0% containment, the release states.

“Today, the fire exhibited active fire behavior with wind driven runs and single tree spotting and long range spotting,” the release states.

The reports states 520 structures are threatened while 4 have been destroyed, though, assessment is ongoing, the release states.

One firefighter was injuried fighting the fire, according to the release.

Cal Fire says 640 personnel are fighting this fire, along with 80 engines, 20 water tenders, 11 dozers and 15 hand crews.

UPDATE at 8:20 p.m.

Cal Fire is holding a press conference. Cal Fire Unit Chief Brian Estes is answering questions.

According to officials, aircraft is over the fire for intelligence gathering. They will be there overnight.

Start of fire was at 2 p.m. First responders were there within 10 to 12 minutes, but weather conditions hastened the fire. It was over an acre when they arrived.

No injuries to any first responders.

Cause under investigation.

Fire at 510 acres, zero percent contained. Reports that structures have been destroyed, but no specifics. Five hundred structures are threatened.

Over 350 personnel assigned. By Wednesday, should see over 700 people assigned. Incident command will be at Nevada County Fairgrounds at 7 a.m.

UPDATE at 7:34 p.m.

From Sheriff’s Office:

Our law enforcement units will remain in the area throughout the night providing extra patrol to the evacuated areas.

Road closures remain in effect on Birchville Rd at Highway 49 and Pleasant Valley Rd at Bridgeport.

UPDATE at 7:19 p.m.

New areas, including spots around Lake Francis, now under an evacuation advisory.





UPDATE at 6:30 p.m.

Rice’s Fire now 520 acres and zero percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

UPDATE 6:10 p.m.:

Rice’s Fire is now burning 510 acres.

Update 5 p.m.:

A Tuesday afternoon vegetation fire above Rice’s Crossing Road quickly took off and consumed more than 350 acres of vegetation as of press time with no updates on the fire’s containment. At least one structure was reported to have burned.

The fire was first reported after about 2 p.m. from the 16,700 block of Rice’s Crossing Road, as ¼ acre with flames showing and a moderate rate of spread.

Within minutes the conflagration moved uphill, prompting evacuations along Troost Trail, sending spot fires ahead of the blaze.

Type 2 and type 1 very large air tankers were quickly called up from McClellan air base to help the Grass Valley air attack and tankers fight the Rice’s Fire.

By 5 p.m. another vegetation fire, possibly a spot from the Rice’s Fire, ignited in the Oregon House area of Yuba County with the potential of burning another 100 acres of vegetation.

Firefighters from North San Juan, Penn Valley, Nevada County Consolidated, Grass Valley, Nevada City and many others helped fight the fire.

UPDATE 4:09 p.m.:

Rice Fire is now 350 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation Zone Update:





More info can be found at Ready Nevada County Dashboard

UPDATE 4 p.m.:

Rice Fire is now more than 150 acres, according to Cal Fire.

“Incident commander reports the fire is now over 150 acres with multiple spot fire,” Cal Fire NEU stated on Facebook. “Air resources are asking for additional support including an additional tanker.”





UPDATE 3:42 p.m.:

A Temporary Evacuation Point for #RicesFire is open at the Madelyn Helling Library (980 Helling Way, Nevada City), according to a tweet from the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services.

UPDATE 3:40 p.m.:

Road closures in place for the Rice Fire. Hard closures in place at Pleasant Valley at Birchville and Pleasant Valley at Bridgeport.

A firefighter assesses the approaching fire along Troost Trail in rural Nevada County Tuesday as the Rice’s Fire burned more than 500 acres.

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.:

Zones NCO-E029, NCO-E383 and CSP-E028 are now evacuation orders. Additional evac warning for zone NCO-E329

A welcome home sign sits at the front gate of a home along Troost Trail, that was saved by firefighters from the Rice’s Fire Tuesday afternoon in Nevada County.



Initially Posted:

A fire Tuesday caused evacuation warnings in the North San Juan area.

The fire, burning near Rice’s Crossing Road, was burning 50-60 acres as of 3 p.m.

One structure was reportedly destroyed in the blaze.

Black smoke from the Rice’s Fire blots out the sunlight Tuesday afternoon along Troost Trail in Nevada County.

A type 1 Coulson C-130 air tanker circles the Rice’s Fire in Nevada County Tuesday in anticipation of making a retardant drop.

Flames from the Rice’s Fire burn near a home along Troost Trail Tuesday afternoon in rural North San Juan.

Fire retardant from an air tanker drop covers a fire truck fighting Tuesday’s Rice’s Fire in rural North San Juan.



Firefighters coordinate the ground fire attack on the Rice’s Fire Tuesday afternoon from Troost Trail.

