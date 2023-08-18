Fire.jpeg

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office at the scene of the Highway Fire assisting with traffic control. As of Thursday evening, efforts continued in the area, with evacuation warnings remaining in effect.

 Photo by Elias Funez | efunez@theunion.com

The Nevada County Sheriff’s office and the US Forest Service have modified evacuation zones for the Highway Fire, which started Wednesday near the Little Town of Washington. Zones NCO-E315 and NCO- E318, previously under a warning status, are now clear.

At 5:22 p.m. on Thursday, evacuation orders for Zone NCO-E0316 were reduced to a warning. Washington Road between Phelps Hill Road and the Town of Washington Road remains under an evacuation order at press time.