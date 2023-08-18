The Nevada County Sheriff’s office and the US Forest Service have modified evacuation zones for the Highway Fire, which started Wednesday near the Little Town of Washington. Zones NCO-E315 and NCO- E318, previously under a warning status, are now clear.
At 5:22 p.m. on Thursday, evacuation orders for Zone NCO-E0316 were reduced to a warning. Washington Road between Phelps Hill Road and the Town of Washington Road remains under an evacuation order at press time.
Residents were allowed access to the Little Town of Washington via Washington Road with a law enforcement escort between 6:00 p.m and 9:00 p.m Thursday evening.
While the evacuation order remains in place, town of Washington residents will only be able to come and go from Gaston or Relief Hill Road while the evacuation order remains in place, along Washington Road north of Phelps Hill according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s office.
By 5:24 p.m Thursday Zone NCO- E315 was split into two zones.
Washington Road north of Phelps Hill Road to the Little Town of Washington will remain an evacuation order.
Washington Road south of Phelps Hill Road to Highway 20 has been reduced to a warning status.
As of press time Thursday the current fire perimeter is nearest to Zone NCO-030, which remained under mandatory evacuation.
The Highway Fire is currently burning at 30 acres and is five percent contained.
For assistance evacuating or finding a safe place for animals please contact the Nevada County Dispatch Center at (530) 265-7880.