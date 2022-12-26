Estey Electric awarded 2022 Mentor Employer of the Year by Project H.E.A.R.T.

Fred Viola, Project HEART Outreach Director, presents the 2022 Project HEART Mentor Employer of the Year award to Estey Electric owner, Shawn Estey (center with tie), and employees.

Photo: Courtesy Photo

Estey Electric received the 2022 Project HEART Mentor Employer of the Year award for “showing what true team and support for each individual is all about.” In presenting the award at the Project HEART Christmas dinner, Dec. 3, 2022, Outreach Director, Fred Viola added “the leadership of Estey Electric provides a jobsite that fosters teambuilding, healthy communication, compassion, and empowerment that truly builds men while healing friends, families, and community.”

Estey Electric is an electrical contracting firm based in Nevada County specializing in residential wiring, standby generators, and solar installations. “Developing trust with our clients and one another is our number one goal. Relationships are the core of who we are,” Shawn Estey explained. Founded by Shawn Estey and Dave Estey (son and father) in 2019 as a two-person operation, the company is now blessed with a team of ten employees who all support each other, whether members of the Project Heart community or not.

Project HEART (Holding Excellence Above Relapse Team) is committed to providing a safe place for men and women struggling with life destabilizing issues by building trusting, lifelong relationships through peer mentoring. Co-founder and recently retired Probation Officer, Fred Viola, recognized the lack of true friends for those caught in the cycle of family and relational discord, substance abuse, and/or criminal activity. By providing a compassionate and stable relational structure, men and women can find acceptance, guidance, and friendship while supporting one another and the greater community.