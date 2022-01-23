Escaped debris burn stopped at 1.6 acres
An escaped debris burn on Saturday was contained at 1.6 acres, Cal Fire said in a release.
Cal Fire received mutual aid for the Nevada City Lowden Fire from Nevada County Consolidated, Grass Valley, Ophir Hill and North San Juan fire districts and departments.
Source: Cal Fire
