Escaped debris burn stopped at 1.6 acres

An escaped debris burn on Saturday was contained at 1.6 acres, Cal Fire said in a release.

Cal Fire received mutual aid for the Nevada City Lowden Fire from Nevada County Consolidated, Grass Valley, Ophir Hill and North San Juan fire districts and departments.

Source: Cal Fire

