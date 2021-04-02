Escaped burn piles contained on San Juan Ridge, Penn Valley

North San Juan, Camptonville and Cal Fire firefighters responded to a pair of vegetation fires which occurred Thursday afternoon on the San Juan Ridge near Sages and Tyler Foote roads, as well as on Badger Hill Road nearby.

A pair of vegetation fires kept fire crews busy on the San Juan Ridge Thursday afternoon.

The Sages Fire burned about 1.5 acres after an escaped control burn was called in about 4 p.m. at Tyler Foote and Sages roads, while the Badger Fire burned a similar amount of acreage less than a mile away near Badger Hill and Tyler Foote roads.

The Badger Fire was reported at 6 p.m. with an unknown origin.

North San Juan and Camptonville firefighters, along with Cal Fire, Tahoe National Forest and a Washington Ridge hand crew were dispatched to the Sages Fire with available resources sent to the Badger Fire.

A firefighter at the scene of the Sages Fire reported flames had reached into the upper portions of some trees before the fire was controlled.

A North San Juan firefighter keeps an eye on the Sages Fire, which burned about 1.5 acres as a result of an escaped burn pile Thursday afternoon off Tyler Foote Road.

On Wednesday, an escaped debris burn off Lazy Valley Lane in Penn Valley was kept to under 6 acres.

Penn Valley engine 43 was dispatched to a smoke check in the area just before 2:30 p.m. to find the fire before ordering a full wildland response.

Responding agencies included Rough and Ready, Grass Valley, and Cal Fire firefighters.

This year has the potential for another bad fire season, and firefighters want to remind people to burn responsibly and to never burn when it is windy.

PRESCRIBED BURNS PLANNED

A prescribed burn will be conducted today on a half acre of private land on Merrimas Way, between Rock Creek Road and Hudson Road, on the north side of Round Mountain to be directed by a retired firefighter/forester experienced in conducting burns.

Volunteers from the Yuba-Bear Burn Cooperative, friends and neighbors will be assisting with the burn in a small portion of a 17-acre area prepared for burning in 2020.

The goal of the burn is to reduce fuel loads, improve wildlife habitat and forest health, and reintroduce fire to the landscape. This burn will also provide training so the community has more fire-experienced people.

The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management Board has said today will be a permissive burn day. Permits are not required by Cal Fire, but local battalion chiefs have been notified and their command center will be contacted the morning of the burn.

Water year-to-date precipitation totals for Grass Valley are currently 24.17 inches, while Nevada City is at 30.20 inches of precipitation recorded since Oct. 1.

The rainfall is 45% to 60% of normal in most places for the Sierra Nevada and parts of the Sacramento Valley, the National Weather Service said.

A firefighter douses a burning tree Thursday afternoon at the Sages Fire, which started about 4 p.m. on the San Juan Ridge.

