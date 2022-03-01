 Escaped burn pile fires keep crews busy | TheUnion.com
Escaped burn pile fires keep crews busy

Elias Funez
  

An escaped burn pile off of Brookview Drive and Lower Colfax Road in rural Grass Valley kept Cal Fire and Ophir Hill firefighters busy Tuesday afternoon. They worked swiftly to contain the vegetation fire, which burned less than a 100x100 foot spot.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Firefighting officials work the scene of Tuesday’s vegetation fire off of Brookview Drive and Lower Colfax Road. The fire was caused by an escaped burn pile. Officials are reporting about two escaped burn pile calls per day in the region and recommend watering down surrounding vegetation before burning. As always, check with your local fire district to see if it is a permitted burn day.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Ophir Hill and Cal Fire firefighters douse the remnants of Tuesday’s escaped burn pile vegetation fire off of Lower Colfax Road. The call came in just after 2 p.m.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

