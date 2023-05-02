Special Sections Manager

When Chilean artist Paula Madariaga Decebal-Cuza first visited Nevada City in 2010, the first place she ate at was Broad Street Bistro on the top of Broad Street. Coming full circle, on Saturday, April 29, she celebrated the grand opening of EspirituArt, an art gallery & café that she owns and manages in the same location.

