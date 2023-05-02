When Chilean artist Paula Madariaga Decebal-Cuza first visited Nevada City in 2010, the first place she ate at was Broad Street Bistro on the top of Broad Street. Coming full circle, on Saturday, April 29, she celebrated the grand opening of EspirituArt, an art gallery & café that she owns and manages in the same location.
The café had its soft opening on December 4, 2022, and had utilized the time up until its grand opening to develop a space where people could not only grab a bite or drink a coffee, but step away from the stress of life to sit down and tune into their creative side through art.
As the cafe’s name “EspirituArt” indicates, one of the things that led her to open the business came from how art can connect us to our spirit, creating an uplifting feeling. Madariaga Decebal-Cuza elaborated, “The name comes from expressing the divine but in painting. When I paint I try to feel it through my intuition; I put on uplifting music and I try to flow what is happening within me.”
When Madariaga Decebal-Cuzainitially thought of starting a business, a café was not the first thing that came to mind. She stated, “My first thought was to show my art and inspire others. It wasn’t to inspire others to become an artist, it was to inspire others to feel good when they see something nice. That was my first vision. From there, I thought about how I could add more value, and this was when I started to think about adding the café.”
From there, she has devoted an entire room as a “stress-free zone” in the café, where people can relax, meditate, and pursue their artistic side. Another room in the cafe is used for a variety of workshops and events that fit with EspirituArt’s vision of uplifting people. Be sure to look out for the upcoming poetry and mandala workshops that they are holding in May.
Madariaga Decebal-Cuza mentioned, “My ideas for the space are still building—since we have two rooms I thought about renting them out for events, whether it’s for a birthday or anything. It’s a space where people can enjoy workshops or other activities.”
At the grand opening, Stuart Baker, the Executive Director of the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, was present to help facilitate the cutting of the ribbon. The band Archangel performed live music on the patio, with different members of the community coming together to celebrate the new business.
When asked what her most memorable day was since opening EspirituArt, Madariaga Decebal-Cuza answered, “My best memory is today! Because I feel embraced with love. I feel guided and the love of God, and I feel my husband’s, my sons’, and my friends’ love and support. And now I have new friends in Nevada City that EspirituArt has granted me the opportunity to meet.”
Madariaga Decebal-Cuza hopes that those who come here—whether to eat, drink, or practice art—that they leave feeling more high-spirited. She elaborated, “Here, you are a person and not just a number. I made this to be a place where others can feel better. When they leave EspirituArt, if they leave feeling better, then my goal is fulfilled.”
For more information, visit EspirituArt at 426 Broad St, Nevada City, or search for them on social media on Facebook or Instagram.
Dora Scott is the Special Sections Manager at The Union and can be reached at dscott@theunion.com.