Environmental Health to hold Mosquito Fish giveaways in May and June

The Nevada County Environmental Health Department Vector Control Program will be holding Mosquito Fish Giveaways on five Thursday afternoons throughout May and June. Mosquito Fish can consume large quantities of insect larvae in your pond or other standing bodies of water. By reducing the mosquito population, you can reduce your risk of contracting mosquito-borne diseases including the West Nile Virus.

“Our mosquito fish giveaways are one of our most popular events each year and are important to reducing mosquito larvae to prevent the spread of West Nile Virus,” said Environmental Health Director Amy Irani. “This year we added heating tubes to our fish tanks, which helped our fish survive the winter and improved the survival of offspring, giving us more fish to distribute to the community.”

Those interested can drive through and pick-up containers of fish from noon to 2 p.m. at the Eric Rood Administrative Building’s parking lot on the following dates: May 5 and 19; June 2, 16 and 30. The Rood Center is located at 950 Maidu Ave. in Nevada City. For more information, visit https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/2291/West-Nile-Virus-Mosquito-Prevention .