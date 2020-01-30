Yuba Water Agency adopts groundwater plan

MARYSVILLE — The Yuba Water Agency, along with other local groundwater sustainability agencies like Cordua Irrigation District and the city of Marysville, recently developed an official groundwater sustainability plan that outlines how to best utilize the county’s groundwater subbasins in a sustainable manner.

As part of the 2014 Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, groundwater sustainability agencies across the state are required to prepare and submit plans that include measurable objectives and milestones to achieve sustainability.

The Yuba Subbasins Water Management Plan, approved last week by the water agency and set to be discussed by the other agencies in the coming weeks, is one of the first completed plans in California and is two years ahead of the state’s deadline.

“The current sustainable conditions in this area are a testament to the success of locally-driven water management,” said Yuba Water Agency Water Resources Manager Scott Matyac in a press release. “This plan will ensure we remain sustainable into the future.”

Eighty percent of Yuba County’s residents rely on groundwater as their sole source of water. Historically, the south Yuba subbasin was over drafted until the early 1980s when Yuba River water was brought in to irrigate the farmlands. Today, the basin has fully recovered due to the combined efforts of Yuba Water and the South Yuba, Brophy, Dry Creek and Wheatland irrigation districts, according to a press release.

The management plan developed by the agencies received a significant financial boost from the state, covering nearly $900,000 of the $1.2 million project cost. Finishing the plan early will also help to ensure access to technical support and state grants to help with implementing the plan and making improvements to the county’s groundwater management system.

“I am very happy that we’ve had such a collaborative effort in developing the plan,” said Keith Davis, Cordua’s chairman of the board, in a press release. “The committee provided the opportunity for those involved to say what they needed, and because of that, this plan represents a very fine program to push forward with.”

To help with the process, a Groundwater Sustainability Committee comprised of 17 local districts and regional stakeholders was formed. The committee made recommendations regarding the development and implementation of the plan.

Before the plan can be implemented, it must first be adopted by Cordua and Marysville. After that, it will then be sent to DWR for final review.

“The Groundwater Sustainability Plan will be presented to our council on Feb. 4, and I am confident they will adopt it,” said Marysville Councilman Bill Simmons in a press release. “Working with the water agency and Cordua on this plan has been a positive experience, and I look forward to continuing to work with them in the future.”

To view the plan, visit https://bit.ly/38Ap4oR.

This story was originally published by the Marysville Appeal-Democrat.