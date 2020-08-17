Tips to save energy, help prevent electric service interruptions in Northern California

Over the next week, California and the rest of the West Coast will face a historic heat wave that will put pressure on our energy grid.

In order to avoid electricity shortages, states like California are asking residents to reduce energy usage in order to prevent service interruptions.

It’s especially important to limit energy usage from 3 pm to 10 pm. That means your air conditioning, electric car charging and other energy intensive technology. Over cool your home overnight and in the morning in order to stay cool all day.

Sign up to receive Flex Alert notifications from your utility provider to help California conserve energy during times of grid stress.

Actions at Home

Adjust the thermostat

Set your thermostat at 78° or higher during 3-10 p.m.

Pre-cool your home by running air conditioning in the early part of the day (when it is more efficient).

Use smart or programmable features to help maintain energy savings when you’re not home.

Major appliance use

Postpone using major appliances like the oven, dishwasher, clothes washer, until cooler times of the day.

Run your dishwasher and clothes washer only when full.

Wash clothes in cold water.

Clean or replace dirty filters.

Turn your water heater down to 120° or the “normal” setting.

Close windows and doors

In the morning before the day starts to heat up, close windows and blinds to keep warm air out.

Keep windows and doors closed to prevent the loss of cooled air.

Smart energy use

Turn off unnecessary lights.

Use lamps with LEDs instead of overhead lights.

Enable “power management” on all computers and turn off when not in use.

Unplug phone charges, power strips (those without a switch) and other equipment when not in use.

Conservation programs

Consider participating in your utility’s demand response program. These voluntary programs are short, temporary measures to reduce energy consumption when power supplies are critically low and a Flex Alert has been issued. Contact your local electric utility to learn about your utility’s program and incentives they may offer to participate.

