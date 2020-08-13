‘Tahoe is being thrashed’: Trash, tourism protesters plan demonstrations at 4 locations around Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Josh Lease is fed up with the trash and the constant stream of tourists flowing into Lake Tahoe during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tahoe is being thrashed,” said Lease, a 20-year South Lake Tahoe resident.

Lease said he was triggered and wanted to raise awareness after seeing local beaches being littered with garbage. He wrote an initial Facebook post on Aug. 9 detailing his frustration with the trash problem and the amount of people coming into Tahoe.

“I wanted to see if anyone was feeling the same way that I was,” Lease said. “Why is everyday a holiday in Tahoe right now? Something has to be done.”

“Money is more important than locals and we are seeing it firsthand.”Josh Lease, South Lake Tahoe resident

Having been in the community for nearly two decades, Lease said he apparently has a big reach in Tahoe. He said his initial social media post was almost a joke, but he soon realized many people were feeling the same way. Other locals started making signs and planning a protest near the roundabout on Highway 50 in Meyers, where a majority of tourists file into town.

Now, protests are planned for 4 p.m. today and 9 a.m., Sunday at four locations around Lake Tahoe — Truckee, Meyers, Incline Village and Kings Beach.

Lease believes the city of South Lake Tahoe is not properly handling tourism and the traffic issues that coincide.

“Money is more important than locals, and we are seeing it firsthand,” he said. “They are not fixing the problem, they are raising more.”

‘WE CAN’T LOCK EVERYONE OUT’

Lease said people are flocking to the Basin because most parts of the other states are closed and Tahoe is accommodating these people. He believes this is making it difficult for locals.

“We can’t lock everyone out,” said Chris Fiore, communications manager for South Lake Tahoe. “We recognize people from out of town view Tahoe is a safe haven.”

He said the city also hears concerns of people seeing tourists coming in droves into the Basin.

Fiore said city officials realize that trash is an issue in Tahoe and they are collaborating with other agencies to work on it. During a Tuesday City Council meeting there was discussion about the trash problem and partnering with South Tahoe Refuse and the Public Works Department. Fiore said that if people are going to come to Tahoe, they need to give it the respect it deserves.

“People are going to show up and it is important to get them to realize that this is the place we call home,” he said. “People should leave no trace. It is dangerous for wildlife and dangerous to the environment when trash is left behind. It is unacceptable.”

The city has implemented the ambassador program to hand out masks around town and partnered with local agencies for marketing campaigns.

“During this crisis the city has gone above and beyond to keep people safe, keep Tahoe safe and keep Tahoe open,” he said.

Fiore said that the governor’s travel ban is still in place, and that if people see egregious violations that they should call the police’s non-emergency line.

Lease said protesters should bring their own signs, but urged people to make sure they are tasteful and respectful to tourists.

Some of the signs will include “NO SCHOOL = NO TOURISM,” “DON’T TRASH OUR HOME” and “TAKE YOUR TRASH WITH YOU.”

“I want this (protest) to reach (Gov. Gavin) Newsom,” Lease said. “Either open us all up or shut us all down completely.”

Cheyanne Neuffer is a staff writer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the The Union. Contact her at cneuffer@tahoedailytribune.com.