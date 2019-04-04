Services set for Tahoe Forest worker killed in helicopter crash in Texas

The Tahoe National Forest’s Daniel Laird was killed in a helicopter crash March 27, during a prescribed fire on the Sam Houston National Forest in Texas.

The following is the current list of memorial events to honor Laird, according to a release:

Public viewing: 4-7 p.m. today at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, at 817 Almond Street, Yuba City, CA

Processional: About 9:30-10 a.m. Saturday from Ullrey Memorial Chapel to Sutter Cemetery at 7200 Butte House Rd. Sutter, California.

Graveside Service: 10 a.m. Saturday. This is a family service and seating is limited but they have invited any members of the U.S. Forest Service, other agencies and the public to attend as room allows.

Family Arriving: The Laird family will be arriving from the cemetery, to the House of Bread Church, through the Cordon of Honor between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Memorial: 2 p.m. Saturday at the House of Bread Church, at 6521 Hazel Ave. Orangevale CA 95526.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via the Tahoe National Forest Supervisor Office at 631 Coyote Street, Nevada City, CA 95959. Flowers can be sent to The House of Bread Church at 6521 Hazel Ave. Orangevale, CA, 95526.

For the most up to date information related to Daniel’s Memorial, email LairdMemorialinfo@gmail.com, call 530-285-0483 or go to http://www.DanielLairdMemorial.blogspot.com.

Tahoe National Forest is gathering the details of the event and will share them as it can, according to a release.

Source: Tahoe National Forest