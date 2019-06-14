Seminar on plastics offered in Grass Valley

Where do plastics come from and where do they go after use?

The Golden Empire Chapter of the United Nations Association of the USA is trying to find out, according to a release.

Please join us at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains (246 South Church Street, Grass Valley,) on Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on our exploration of plastics, what the United Nations is doing about them, and what we can do to support solutions to this problem.

“Plastic is a miracle material,” said Erik Solheim, head of UN Environment, in the release. “But what makes plastic so convenient in our day-to-day lives — it’s cheap — also makes it ubiquitous, resulting in one of our planet’s greatest environmental challenges.”

Call 530-265-9397 for more information.

Source: The Golden Empire Chapter of the United Nations Association of the USA