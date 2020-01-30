Scotts Flat Trail Phase II breaking ground

The Forest Trails Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to trail building, will break ground Saturday on Phase II of the Scotts Flat Lake Trail system, featuring nature walks and trail maintenance efforts that will be open to the public.

Phase I of the project included multi-use trails for hiking, running and cycling up Harmony Ridge and down to the reservoir. The next phase will create 16 miles of trails featuring trail art by local artists, more than 30 artisan bridges and an American with Disabilities Act accessible trail along the lake.

Phase II will take at least two years to complete.

This will also be the first project supported by the Yuba Trails Stewardship organization, a community group dedicated to long-term trail maintenance that Forest Trails Alliance project coordinator Zachi Anderson hopes will bring the community together in support of trail management.

“This is a great community project that everyone can support, enjoy and become invested in,” Anderson said. “We’re hoping the community will come out and really help make this a collective effort that they can pass down to their grandkids.”

According to the Yuba Trails Stewardship website, the project has raised more than $600,000 in state grant funding for what will ultimately be a $1.2 million effort.

The plan is for paid recreational parking structures to fund future maintenance efforts in an attempt to make the project self-sustaining.

“The stewardship model is critical for organizing unbiased open volunteer care for our trails with oversight from trained community staff and professionals,” Anderson said. “A healthy community can grow its trail’s vision by organizing its shared needs through a stewardship. More than shared resources, it brings together people committed to collective and effective action.”

Organizers are asking volunteers to meet at the Yuba Trails Stewardship trail center located at 15150 Manzanita Diggins Drive, Nevada City, at 11 a.m. Saturday to then carpool to the ground breaking site.

