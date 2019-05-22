Nevada Irrigation District moves forward with hiring consultant for Raw Water Master Plan update

The board of directors for the Nevada Irrigation District on Tuesday approved a Request for Proposals that will go out for a consultant to help develop a public outreach strategy for its Raw Water Master Plan update.

The update process began last fall for the update, which is intended to develop potential scenarios for the board to consider when determining the best ways to meet the community’s demand for water over the next 50 years. The Raw Water Master Plan was first developed in 1985, and changes in water usage and better information on climate change are driving the desire for the update, district staff has said.

The district hired The Kolbe Company last fall for more than $800,000 to foster a collaborative approach, but eventually terminated the contract.

In February, the Water and Hydroelectric Committee — which includes Directors Chris Bierwagen and Ricki Heck — was charged with creating a stakeholder group and subsequently hosted a workshop on public involvement best practices.

The committee made changes to the original RFP in order to meet requests from community members, detailing desired outcomes, but also encouraging alternatives and different viewpoints. The proposed scope would include 10 facilitated public meetings over a period of eight months and inclusion of a third-party blue ribbon panel for technical review, with an estimated cost of $300,000,

This will be a two-part process, according to a staff report. Once the outreach process is designed by the first consultant and approved by the board, a request for proposals for implementation services will be developed. A consultant will be hired under a second contract to conduct that public outreach process.

A two-hour, non-mandatory meeting for the potential proposers to ask questions concerning the proposal has been scheduled for June 5, with proposals to be submitted by June 22. It was not clear when the contract would come back to the board, which will meet next on June 26 and then again on July 24.

