Nevada County’s water district approves $1.46 million in canal, reservoir projects

The Nevada Irrigation District board of directors on Tuesday approved a trio of project construction contracts to the tune of $1.46 million.

Cleaning projects for both Loma Rica and Newtown reservoirs were approved. Newtown Reservoir’s project involves the installation of a pipeline by Hansen Bros. Enterprises and will cost $348,868. In 2018, approximately 700 cubic yards of sediment was removed from the reservoir and temporarily stockpiled, according to the staff report. At the time, a 500-foot long temporary bypass pipe was installed to redirect raw water around the reservoir to allow the sediment to dry out.

The temporary bypass pipe was problematic as it had to be placed within the existing reservoir and was limited in capacity, the report said. And because the project began in late summer, the sediment did not have adequate time to dry out prior to the approaching winter storms. District determined a 36-inch diameter permanent bypass pipe would work better.

Koch & Koch was awarded a $264,094 contract for the Loma Rica Reservoir cleaning project, also in an effort to deal with sediment. Approximately 40,160 cubic yards of sediment was removed from the reservoir in 2017 and 2018, and was deposited on Nevada County property (airport and location just north of the reservoir). An estimated 26,800 cubic yards of remaining sediment is anticipated to be removed from the reservoir in 2019.

District board members also OK’d a $849,677 contract with T&S Construction for the third phase of the Maben Canal encasement project.

According to the staff report, the Maben Canal had been on a freeze for new services for 22 years due to maintenance issues that included poorly accessible reaches, sections at capacity and repeated failing areas along the canal. In 2017, the first portion of the Maben Canal enhancement was completed with a piped section from Highway 49 to Lime Kiln Road.

The second phase — the installation of about 2,450 feet of 18-inch pipeline within Lime Kiln Road — was completed at the end of 2018 and included the canal from Lime Kiln Road to its connection to the Kyler Canal.

This last phase of the project includes installing an 18-inch diameter raw water pipe within county roadway and reconnecting existing services on the existing canal to this pipe. The sections of unused canal will be abandoned in 2019, the staff report said.

