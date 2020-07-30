Nevada County addresses ‘mysterious and unsolicited seed’ shipments from China

Recently, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has become aware of a number of reports regarding “mysterious and unsolicited seeds from China and other parts of Asia”. The seed packages, often labeled as jewelry, toys, etc., are being shipped to homeowners throughout the U.S., including Nevada County. The CDFA is communicating with the United States Department of Agriculture to determine any necessary actions for shipments received in California.

In the meantime, the Nevada County Department of Agriculture is instructing residents not to open, plant, or dispose of any unsolicited seed packets received, but to contact our office. The destructive impact of invasive species is profound, affecting California’s cropland, rangeland, forests, parks, waterways and wildlands. Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations and protect our agricultural industry and native environment.

The Nevada County Department of Agriculture encourages recipients of these seeds to contact its office at 530-470-2690 for arrangements to collect, isolate and properly store them. If you have planted the seeds, please contact the department for additional direction.

Source: Nevada County