Nevada City lecture set on wireless radiation

A free lecture will be available to the public on “Wireless Radiation, Keeping Safer in a Wireless World” from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. today at the Veteran’s Memorial Building, 415 North Pine St., Nevada City. A Q&A session will follow.

Dafna Tachover, an advocate on wireless technology radiation health effects, will lead the discussion. Tachover is an attorney in New York and Israel and has a technology background from her service in the Israeli Defense Forces as a telecommunication and computers officer. She is the founder of “We Are The Evidence,” an advocacy organization for the protection of the rights of people who have claimed injury from wireless technology radiation. She led a Supreme Court case in Israel to ban the use of Wi-Fi in schools, which led to the strictest limitations in the world.

— The Union staff