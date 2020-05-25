National Weather Service: excessive heat warning this week in Nevada County

An excessive heat warning between Monday and Thursday was issued Sunday by the National Weather Service of Sacramento with temperatures in the valley and foothills expected to reach between 95 and 107 degrees.

The weather service advocates people in northern California drink extra water and avoid strenuous activities between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., and to plan to be in air conditioned buildings. Temperatures will be moderate in the Grass Valley, Auburn and Placerville areas, but will reach dangerously high levels in the central valley, including Chico, Yuba City, Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto, according to the weather service.

“Heat risk is high, even for the general population, but especially for sensitive groups” like elders and children, the weather service stated in a news release, and there will be “little overnight cooling.”

Tuesday through Thursday will bring the most significant risks for foothills residents with temperatures reaching highs between 87 and 101 degrees, according to the weather service.

Temperatures should cool later in the week.

“By Friday, we could see a reprieve from the heat as a weather pattern change will lead to a cooling trend for next weekend,” the weather service stated in the release..

