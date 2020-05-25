National Weather Service: excessive heat warning this week in Nevada County
Staff Writer
An excessive heat warning between Monday and Thursday was issued Sunday by the National Weather Service of Sacramento with temperatures in the valley and foothills expected to reach between 95 and 107 degrees.
The weather service advocates people in northern California drink extra water and avoid strenuous activities between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., and to plan to be in air conditioned buildings. Temperatures will be moderate in the Grass Valley, Auburn and Placerville areas, but will reach dangerously high levels in the central valley, including Chico, Yuba City, Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto, according to the weather service.
“Heat risk is high, even for the general population, but especially for sensitive groups” like elders and children, the weather service stated in a news release, and there will be “little overnight cooling.”
Tuesday through Thursday will bring the most significant risks for foothills residents with temperatures reaching highs between 87 and 101 degrees, according to the weather service.
Support Local Journalism
Temperatures should cool later in the week.
“By Friday, we could see a reprieve from the heat as a weather pattern change will lead to a cooling trend for next weekend,” the weather service stated in the release..
To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User