Forest service acquires 120 acres on Brockway Summit

The U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit announced it has purchased undeveloped land on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe. The acquisition includes two parcels that total roughly 120.4 acres on Brockway Summit, which will be added to the National Forest System.

Courtesy of League to Save Lake Tahoe

The U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit announced it has purchased undeveloped land on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe.

The acquisition includes two parcels that total roughly 120.4 acres on Brockway Summit, which will be added to the National Forest System.

“We are excited to announce the completion of this long-awaited purchase,” said Deputy Forest Supervisor Danelle D. Harrison in a news release. “By adding this parcel to the National Forest System, we can better protect the water quality, scenic and recreational resources and help preserve the quality of experience on the Tahoe Rim Trail, which is adjacent to the property.”

The parcels, according to the forest service, are part of a much larger property on the north side of the ridgeline, which are owned by Sierra Pacific Industries and adjacent to Northstar California Resort. All other private lands on the forest service’s side of the ridge have been previously acquired from Sierra Pacific’s predecessors in ownership.

“We wish to thank everyone who’s hard work and determination contributed to this highly anticipated acquisition, and we also thank Sierra Pacific Industries for giving the forest service the opportunity to purchase this property,” said Lands Program Manager Bob Rodman in a news release.

In recent years, a pair of proposals to develop the land has been floated. In 2014, a project was proposed that would have built 112 ridgeline homes in the area. The Brockway Campground, which would have included 550 campsites, was also proposed roughly a year later.

“This property will never again be threatened by development,” said Tom Mooers of Sierra Watch in a news release. “And that’s great news for anyone who loves Tahoe.”

The California Tahoe Conservancy were partners in the purchase, assisting with the appraisal and helping to keep the landowners engaged during the purchase process.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union.