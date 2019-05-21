Bear Yuba Land Trust kicks off Celebration of Trails

The Bear Yuba Land Trust is holding its Celebration of Trails kickoff event Wednesday night at Grass Valley Brewing Company.

Submitted photo

KNOW & GO WHAT: Bear Yuba Land Trust’s Celebration of Trails Kick Off WHEN: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday WHERE: Grass Valley Brewing Company, 141 E. Main Street Grass Valley INFO: Call 530-272-5994 or go to www.bylt.org

The event is for the community to learn more about Celebration of Trails, Nevada County’s largest showcase of local community trails happening May 31 and June 1, to register participants for the 2nd Annual Hike-A-Thon and/or have a pint to support local trails.

Celebration of Trails is an annual event that occurs the first weekend of June. It brings together outdoor enthusiasts with local organizations such as the land trust, Gold Country Trails Council, Forest Trails Alliance, Yuba Trails Stewardship, Pacific Crest Trail Association, Tahoe National Forest and South Yuba River Park Association, among others, to celebrate one of community’s greatest assets — trails.

Ales for Trails

The festivities begin May 31 with the Ales to Trails fundraiser at the ol’ Republic Taproom from 5-8 p.m. Here attendees can enjoy award-winning beer, music from KVMRx, meet fellow trail lovers, learn more about the local trail system and register for the Hike-A-Thon.

Hike-A-Thon

The following day the Bear Yuba Land Trust will host its 2nd annual Hike-A-Thon along the future Pines-to-Mines Trail off Highway 20. This proposed 72-mile multi-use trail links the towns of Nevada City and Truckee by using existing trail systems.

Participants will hike five easy-to-moderate miles along the trail, starting just south of White Cloud Campground off Highway 20 and finishing at ol’ Republic Brewery’s new Roadhouse (old 5 Mile House), raising money for trails with each step.

The Hike-A-Thon is not a race. It’s a family-friendly event for people of all ages and a fun way to get outdoors and support a cause that is healthy for everyone. Everyone who participates is encouraged to help fundraise by donating a minimum of $25. A number of prizes are available to Hike-A-Thon participants, including the top two fundraisers. This year’s goal is $10,000 for building and maintaining Nevada County trails. Pre-registration is required to participate.

Yuba Bus is once again partnering with the trust to provide morning shuttles from the Nevada County Government Center to the Hike-A-Thon starting point. Shuttles will take hikers back to their cars that afternoon.

The day wraps with the Celebration of Trails Festival at the ol’ Republic Roadhouse with craft beer, music, a festival village, and family-friendly activities until 5 p.m.

Why Trails?

In Nevada County, there is no county parks or a recreation department, though city districts provide ball fields and swimming pools. Community support and volunteer efforts are vital in the development and maintenance of the recreational trails we all value. On trails, people ride bikes, go for walks and runs, talk to neighbors, observe birds and other wildlife, identify native plants, play with children and connect with the land.

The trust, along with a committed group of volunteers, have built and maintained more than 30 miles of local trails in Nevada County such as Hirschman Trail, Deer Creek Tribute Trail, Independence Trail, Yuba Drop Trail (Yuba River access for experienced hikers), and Litton Trail near Sierra College. A number of trail projects are currently in the works including Sugarloaf Mountain Trail (Nevada City), Wolf Creek Trail (in Grass Valley), and Pines to Mines.

Source: Bear Yuba Land Trust