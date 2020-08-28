Area, agencies, organizations partner on rehab of Independence Trail on the South Yuba River

Staff from Nevada County and the Sheriff’s Office, Bear Yuba Land Trust, South Yuba River Citizens League and the Sierra Gold Parks Foundation accompanied California State Parks and CAL FIRE on Wednesday to view the Jones Fire damage to the Independence Trail, the first wheelchair accessible wilderness trail in the United States.

According to a news release, the portion of the trail west of Highway 49, owned by State Parks and Bear Yuba Land Trust, was severely impacted by the Jones Fire, resulting in the loss of several wooden flumes, the overlook platform, benches, handrails and the Rush Creek Ramp.

Trail Closed for Repairs

Due to the assessed trail damage and the loss of many wooden flumes and bridges on the west trail plus the instability of the flumes on the east trail, the entirety of the Independence Trail on both sides of Highway 49, as well as neighboring state park lands, will be closed to public access until further notice.

“We’ll rebuild as we did the Bridgeport Covered Bridge and the Malakoff Solar Project, but it will take a collective effort,” State Parks Sierra District Chief Ranger Matt Green said in the release. “However, right now the area remains unstable with natural and physical hazards, so we are asking the community to support recovery efforts by respecting the closure order. The property will need time to heal.”

The Jones Fire is currently at 85% containment with damage assessments ongoing. However, erosion and heavy equipment repairs of the trail have commenced by State Parks and Cal Fire.

ACCEPTING DONATIONS

California State Parks and Bear Yuba Land Trust intend to conduct a complete assessment of the work required to reconstruct the flumes following Secretary of Interior Standards for Reconstruction in order to reopen the trail for future generations to enjoy. Bear Yuba Land Trust is currently accepting donations that can be directly designated towards repairs of the Independence Trail.

Donations of any amount are now being accepted at http://www.bylt.org/support/donate/.

“Core to our mission is to provide equitable access to nature and we are fully committed to working with State Parks, Nevada County, FREED and Sierra Gold Park Foundation, along with numerous community partners, to rebuild this trail in a way that will enhance the universal accessibility of this iconic trail for generations to come,” said Bear Yuba Land Trust Co-Executive Director Erin Tarr. “The initial donations we receive will be dedicated to preparing complete damage assessments with engineers and preparing applications for FEMA and other funding requests. It’s going to take a whole community-wide effort to and we are extremely encouraged by the support received from our partners and individual contributors.”

NEXT STEPS

According to the release, in September, a multi-agency and stakeholder committee will begin meeting to discuss and plan for the repair and restoration of the Independence Trail to modern standards. This will include surveying, planning, and a phased reconstruction of the trail.

Recognizing the historical and community importance of the Independence Trail, there is a joint commitment to rebuild the Independence Trail between public agencies like California State Parks and Nevada County, as well as by nonprofit organizations such as Bear Yuba Land Trust, South Yuba River Citizens League and Sierra Gold Parks Foundation.

“The Independence Trail has been an invaluable asset for our community, enjoyed by thousands of users over the years, serving outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and physical abilities. We look forward to working with the community and our partners to restore and improve this beloved asset, so that it may be enjoyed for generations to come,” Holly Mitten, President of the Sierra Gold Parks Foundation said in the release.

“We’ve been talking and preparing for a fire like the Jones Fire in the South Yuba River canyon during our Yuba River Safety Cohort meetings. We are grateful there was no loss of life but recognize the loss of this important property is upsetting.” said District 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek. “Like the current restoration of Bridgeport Bridge, we are committed to work together to complete the restoration and have a reopening of Independence Trail.”

Source: County of Nevada