Enter exhibits in the Harvest Fair Draft Horse Classic

For those interested in entering an exhibit in the Harvest Fair at the Draft Horse Classic, entry forms are now being accepted. The deadline to turn in exhibit entry forms is 4 p.m. on Sept. 13. It’s free to enter and all exhibitors will receive complimentary tickets to the Thursday evening performance of the Draft Horse Classic.

There are more than 100 different classes to choose from, including traditional classes like fruits and vegetables, cobblers, pies, jams and jellies, scarecrows, and cut flowers. There are also numerous unique classes to enter like the Huge Harvest Haul, Nevada County Grown (arrange any size basket of agricultural products grown in Nevada County), or Nevada County Donates (arrange canned or dried food in a basket and it will be donated to a local food bank). A complete description of all Harvest Fair divisions and classes is available in the Harvest Fair Competition Handbook available online at http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com.

To enter, exhibitors must submit entry forms at the Fair office or online at http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com up until 4 p.m. on Sept. 13. It’s free and all exhibits will be on display during the Draft Horse Classic and Harvest Fair, happening September 19 through 22 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. The event features six draft horse performances in the arena, as well as ongoing activities on the Fairgrounds like musical entertainment, Art at the Classic, a horseshoeing competition, a Western Trade Show and visits to the barns.

For Draft Horse Classic performance tickets or information about entering a Harvest Fair exhibit, call the Fair Office at 530-273-6217 or visit http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com.