Enneagram workshop at Twin Cities Church

Twin Cities Church will host an Enneagram workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on February 22. Community members are invited to a fun morning of learning, exploration and self discovery of new tools for self betterment. The Enneagram is a personality typing tool claims to help participants find a unique approach to growth, relationships and spirituality. It is said to help individuals see how they typically respond to stress and anxiety while also giving them a way to move toward “peace and flourishing.”

The workshop will be led by Bill and Kristi Gaultiere, who are psychologists, spiritual coaches and experts on the Enneagram. They will guide participants to discover their unique selves from a biblical approach to this personal growth tool and clarify some of the confusion about the Enneagram. Organizers of the event say the Enneagram is more than a personality assessment; it gives a pathway to wholeness and transformation through a process of biblical spiritual formation.

The workshop begins at 8:30 a.m. with a continental breakfast and ends at 12:30 p.m. Free childcare is available with paid registration of $10. Register at http://www.twincities.church.